Matthew Knies injury: What happened to Maple Leafs forward?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies left Wednesday night's game after taking a massive hit from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud. The incident occurred midway through the second period of the Leafs-Golden Knights tilt at the Scotiabank Arena.

During the play, Matthew Knies skated with the puck through the neutral zone, getting hammered by Whitecloud. The thunderous body check left Knies shaken up on the ice. Knies got off and skated to the bench but looked visibly disoriented.

Here’s a look at the hit:

Following the play, Leafs’ blueliner Simon Benoit engaged Whitecloud, leading to an altercation as retaliation for the hit. Benoit received a penalty for roughing.

Meanwhile, Matthew Knies left the game. He didn't return, as he was most likely in concussion protocol. There's no official word on an injury to Knies yet.

Concussion a concern for Matthew Knies, says sports medicine expert

Renowned sports medicine expert Dr. Harjas Grewal tweeted his take on the potential injury concern for Knies:

“Knies is not returning. Concern would be a concussion and/or facial fracture.”

The replay showed Whitecloud getting his elbow up in Matthew Knies’ chest, with his shoulder contacting Knies’ head.

On the whole, the replay showed that the hit was clean, as there was no direct intention to injure Knies. Knies was playing the puck, while Whitecloud stood his ground at the red line.

However, the massive nature of the hit could potentially lead to a concussion. Nevertheless, further issues like a fracture could complicate things for Knies.

Knies, 22, is in the midst of a successful campaign. He has notched up eight goals and 12 points in 20 games for the Leafs this season. The club expected him to play a prominent role in the top six following a largely positive rookie season last year.

However, a potentially serious injury could derail Knies’ momentum, not to mention the Leafs have placed Max Domi and David Kampf on IR. Moreover, they are without captain Auston Matthews, while enforcer Ryan Reaves is suspended.

So, losing Knies would be another tremendous blow to the Maple Leafs, further testing their resilience. There's no word on the extent of Matthew Knies’ potential injury other than that it's an upper-body injury.

The league will likely look into the play to determine if disciplinary action would be forthcoming to Whitecloud. The Leafs won the game 3-0, but it could prove to be a costly victory, given Knies' injury.

