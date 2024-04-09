Matthew Tkachuk announces partnership with CELSIUS Energy Drink

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has electrified fans with the announcement of his partnership with CELSIUS energy drink, taking his game to the next level both on and off the ice. Tkachuk took to Instagram to share his excitement, writing:

"Excited to announce my partnership with @celsiusofficial. Next level Gameday Energy! #CelsiusLiveFit #CelsiusBrandPartner #CelsiusAthlete."

The collaboration between Tkachuk and CELSIUS promises to bring a surge of energy and vitality to both his athletic performance and personal fitness regimen. With CELSIUS known for its innovative approach toward energy drinks, fans eagerly anticipate the impact it will have on Tkachuk's already dynamic playing style.

One fan's enthusiastic reaction encapsulates the anticipation surrounding this partnership.

"If Celsius can turn ME into a menace at the gym, then the NHL should be scared of whatever Matthew Tkachuk looks like after drinking that stuff," the fan wrote.

Indeed, Tkachuk's relentless and physical style of play has made him a formidable presence on the ice, and the prospect of him fueled by CELSIUS energy is enough to send shivers down the spines of opposing teams.

Matthew Tkachuk has made rounds across the league for his physical play and brutal intensity, and the league might have to be put on notice now after this brand sponsorship, as the Florida Panthers is quickly becoming one of the teams to watch in the league.

NHL fans react to Ryan Reaves' altercation with Matthew Tkachuk

NHL fans reacted online to the clash between Toronto Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves and Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk during last Monday's (April 1) game.

It all went down in the second period when Reaves and Tkachuk got into a heated argument. In the tension, Reaves made a sarcastic "I'm so scared" gesture toward Tkachuk, prompting hockey enthusiasts to share their thoughts on X, formerly Twitter.

One fan tweeted:

"Mr. Irrelevant lmao."

Another chimed in:

"Guys worse than prime zack stortini, nobody cares about him in this league."

In the post-game interview, Reaves said it was crucial to acknowledge that the Panthers are a high-intensity team and felt that it was important for his team to match that intensity and style of play:

"I think it was, you know, a point of focus that, you know, they're [Panthers] a high-intensity team. You know, they play hard, they play physically play in your face and very direct and that was something that we had to do right back to him."

Reaves added:

"I thought, you know, we came up with that exact way that we talked about, obviously, a good team's not gonna go away in the third but we did a lot of good things in the second period, the first and second to pull it off."