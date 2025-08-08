Matthew Tkachuk makes alarming injury admission as Panthers star remains 'undecided' about undergoing surgery

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk could miss significant time this upcoming season. Tkachuk made a stunning admission, stating that he could opt for surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle, ESPN reported on August 8.

Tkachuk, who recently appeared on the cover of the NHL 26 video game, missed the final 25 games of the 2024-25 season due to the injury sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off. He returned for the Stanley Cup playoffs, registering eight goals and 23 points in 23 games.

ESPN quoted Tkachuk regarding his decision regarding surgery:

“If I do get the surgery, it'll definitely be the first two or maybe three months if that's the case. But it's still undecided at this point.”

Time is running out for Matthew Tkachuk to make up his mind. Going under the knife as soon as possible would reduce the time missed during this upcoming season. However, Tkachuk stated at the end of last season that he was “50/50” about surgery.

As ESPN noted, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice declared that Matthew Tkachuk was a “mess” heading into the playoffs. Maurice and the coaching staff didn’t believe that Tkachuk would make it past the first round.

Fortunately, Tkachuk didn’t miss a game and was a meaningful contributor in the team’s second consecutive championship.

Looking at effects of Matthew Tkachuk’s absence for Panthers

The most immediate ramification of Matthew Tkachuk’s absence would be the hole in the Florida Panthers’ lineup. Tkachuk is a top-six power forward and would be nearly impossible to replace.

As such, one of the team’s current roster players would have to step up to take his place. The Panthers are a deep club and could have someone like veteran Brad Marchand take over in Tkachuk’s spot.

The second notable effect would be the Panthers’ ability to shift Tkachuk’s cap hit to LTIR, as ESPN noted. That move would help the Panthers become cap compliant. As it stands, the Panthers don’t have any contracts set for LTIR. So, placing Tkachuk on LTIR would allow the team to slide under the cap without sacrificing anyone.

However, the club would ultimately face a cap crunch upon Tkachuk’s return. That situation could mean that the Panthers might need to make a significant move at some point down the road.

In the meantime, Tkachuk will likely miss time to start the season. Whether he opts for surgery or rehab, he might not be ready to start the season. That case will mean having everyone on the Panthers’ roster step up to support the club.

