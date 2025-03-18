Matthews scores twice, Nylander’s 3-point night and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won 6-2 over Calgary Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs got a big win at home 6-2 over the Calgary Flames on St. Patrick’s Day. The Leafs, donning their Toronto St. Pats unis, rode a four-goal second period to get two crucial points in the standings.

With the win, the Leafs keep pace with the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division, while moving two points behind the Florida Panthers for the top spot.

Auston Matthews scored twice on the power play for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Max Domi, Willam Nylander (PPG), Nick Robertson, and Bobby McMann getting the other tallies. Meanwhile, Rasmus Andersson and Kevin Bahl replied for the Calgary Flames.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs won over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

#3. The power play was on fire

The much-maligned Toronto Maple Leafs power play caught fire on Monday night, going 3-for-3. Leafs captain Auston Matthews netted two power play tallies with William Nylander getting the other.

Here’s a look at Nylander’s power play marker:

The goal came on a wicked one-timer, beating Flames’ goalie Dustin Wolf. The goal was Nylander’s 38th of the season, inching him closer to a 40-goal campaign.

#2. Nylander’s three-point night

Speaking of William Nylander, he had a three-point night against the Flames, adding two assists to his power play tally. All told, Nylander ended the night with one goal and two assists, giving him 71 points in 67 games this season.

The three-point effort extended Nylander’s current point streak to eight games. Moreover, it was his second big game this season against the Flames, as he notched a hat trick back on Feb. 4 in Calgary.

#1. Auston Matthews scores twice

Matthews has been the subject of speculation this season as he’s had a relatively down year, certainly by his standards.

However, Matthews erupted for two goals and one assist on the night, giving him 26 goals on the season and 60 points in 52 games.

On Monday night, Matthews connected for two power play goals.

Here’s a look at his first tally with the man advantage:

The nifty wrist shot beat Wolf over the left shoulder and under the crossbar on the short side. It was a goal scored with laser precision to give Toronto a commanding 4-1 lead.

The Leafs will be looking for Matthews to heat up down the stretch as the club looks to make a strong playoff run this season. Matthews’ big night earned him the game’s first star.

The Leafs will get Tuesday off before hosting the Colorado Avalanche at Scotiabank Arena in what looks to be another heavyweight tilt on Wednesday.

