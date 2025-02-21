McDavid game-winner, Binnington’s 31 saves and more: 3 reasons why Team Canada won 4 Nations Final 3-2 in OT over Team USA 

Team Canada pulled out a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off final at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night. Connor McDavid scored at 8:18 of the extra frame to give Canada a huge win in the first best-on-best international tournament since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett scored the other goals for Team Canada while Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson got the tallies for Team USA.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why Team Canada won the 4 Nations Face-Off final against Team USA on Thursday night.

3 reasons why Team Canada won 4 Nations Face-Off final 3-2 in OT over Team USA

#3. Mitch Marner’s two assists

Mitch Marner, who had been quiet for Team Canada in his last two games, was huge on Thursday night, assisting on Sam Bennett’s game-tying goal, and then on McDavid’s game-winner.

Here’s a look at the equalizer:

Marner’s gritty performance allowed the Canadian side to come back from a 2-1 deficit in the second period, and eventually get the win in overtime.

#2. Binnington’s 31 saves

Jordan Binnington was huge for Canada, especially in overtime, making 31 saves on the night. He was able to keep Team Canada alive, robbing Team USA captain Auston Matthews three times in overtime.

Binnington, who was questioned for his performance earlier in the tournament, came up big when his team needed him the most. He squared off against Connor Hellebuyck, going toe-to-toe. In the end, Binnington pulled off an impressive outing, cementing his reputation as a big-money goaltender.

#1. McDavid’s game-winner

In a fitting ending, it was Connor McDavid who ended the game with a huge overtime goal for the Canadian side. The goal came on a feed from Marner, allowing McDavid to bury the puck past Hellebuyck.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The replay shows how McDavid was wide-open at the top of the slot. With two USA defenders circling Marner, no one picked up McDavid who blasted the puck past Hellebuyck’s glove.

Connor McDavid’s heroics earned him the game’s first star. Most importantly, the goal sealed a highly anticipated win for Canada, given how the Canadian squad was favored to win the 4 Nations.

Additionally, Nathan MacKinnon, who scored the first goal of the game, was named tournament MVP as he led the field with four goals. He scored two goals in the game against Team Finland and one against Sweden.

With the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament now in the books, attention turns to the remainder of the NHL season and the playoffs looming on the horizon.

