McDavid stopped in SO, Kulak’s miscue, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers lost 3-2 in SO to Detroit Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers lost a hard-fought 3-2 decision to the Detroit Red Wings in a shootout on Thursday night at Rogers Place. John Klingberg made his debut for the Oilers, playing over 16 minutes.

Leon Draisaitl (PPG) and Jeff Skinner scored for the Edmonton Oilers, while Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin notched up the tallies for the Detroit Red Wings.

So, let’s take a look at the three main reasons why the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Detroit Red Wings:

#3 Oilers outmuscled

The Edmonton Oilers were outmuscled, as the Red Wings played a tougher, more physical game. The Wings had a 23-14 edge in hits while blocking more shots 19-17. The Wings also had a decided edge in faceoffs, winning nearly 55% of the draws.

Overall, the Wings played a solid game, backstopped by a brilliant performance from Alex Lyon who made 45 saves. Lyon was crucial in keeping the Wings in the game, allowing them to skate away with the two points.

#2 Kulak’s defensive miscue

Red Wings captain Dylan Lark burned the Edmonton Oilers in the second period, tying the game on a misplayed puck by the Oilers’ D. In particular, Brett Kulak didn't read the play that led to the goal. The play started with a bank pass off the boards by Marco Kasper.

The puck got past the Oilers' defensemen with Brett Kulak beaten as Larkin streaked up the right side. Larkin picked up the pass and fired the puck past Stuart Skinner.

Kulak attempted to poke the puck away, but the weak stick-check attempt wasn't enough to stop Larkin from scoring. Similarly, Ty Emberson couldn't get back into the play in time, allowing Larkin plenty of time and space to score.

#1 McDavid stopped in SO

The Oilers deployed Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the shootout, but they were both stopped by Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon.

In his attempt, McDavid looked to deke around Lyon, going from forehand to backhand, but Lyon stretched out his left pad to make an easy-looking save on McDavid. The save set the tone for the shootout, as both Lucas Raymon and Dylan Larkin scored to lift the Wings past the Oilers.

The Oilers will be back on the ice when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday before heading on the road next week.

