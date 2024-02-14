Minnesota Wild vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 14, 2024

The Minnesota Wild are set to go on the road to play the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Minnesota Wild vs Arizona Coyotes preview

The Minnesota Wild are 24-23-5 and coming off a 5-3 upset road win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday to extend their win streak to three. Minnesota is currently in 12th place in the Western Conference and is 6-2 in its past eight games.

The Wild have been led by Kirill Kaprizov who has 49 points, Joel Eriksson Ek has 42 points, Matt Boldy has 38 points, Brock Faber has 33 points, and Marco Rossi has 29 points.

The Arizona Coyotes, meanwhile, are 23-24-4 and currently on a six-game losing streak, having lost 5-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers in a game they blew 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 leads. On the losing skid, Arizona is getting outscored 27-15.

The Coyotes have been led by Clayton Keller who has 49 points, Matias Maccelli has 34 points, Nick Schmaltz has 31 points, Alexander Kerfoot has 30 points, and Lawson Crouse has 29.

Wild vs Coyotes: Head-to-head & key numbers

Minnesota is 47-28-3-6 all-time against Arizona.

The Wild are averaging 3.00 goals per game which ranks 18th.

Arizona is 15-10 at home with a +5 goal differential.

Minnesota is allowing 3.27 goals which ranks 23rd.

The Coyotes are averaging 2.94 goals per game which ranks 21st.

The Wild are 11-12-2 on the road with a -4 goal differential.

Arizona is allowing 3.14 goals per game which ranks 18th.

Wild vs Coyotes: Odds & Prediction

The Minnesota Wild are -122 favorites, while the Arizona Coyotes are +102. The over/under is set at six goals.

Arizona has struggled as of late and take on the red hot Wild, and this is a good spot for their streaks to continue. The Coyotes have struggled defensively and in net as of late, while Minnesota's offense has started to turn the corner and will continue to have success here.

The Wild have been playing better defensively as well and will limit the Coyotes offense to edge out a close win.

Prediction: Minnesota 4, Arizona 2.

Wild vs Coyotes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Minnesota Wild to win -122.

Tip 2: Brock Faber over 1.5 shots on goal -160.

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals first period -125.

Tip 4: Marco Rossi over 0.5 points +140.

