  • Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 4, 2025

Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 4, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 04, 2025 15:06 GMT
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
The Minnesota Wild are on the road to face the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Saturday as Minnesota (31-18-4) suffered a 6-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators while Boston (26-22-6) won 6-3 over the New York Rangers.

Wild vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Minnesota is 18-9-0-5 all-time against Boston
  • The Wild are 20-6-3 on the road
  • The Bruins are allowing 3.22 goals per game
  • Minnesota is averaging 2.88 goals per game
  • Boston is averaging 2.76 goals per game
  • The Wild are allowing 2.83 goals per game
  • The Bruins are 17-8-3 at home
Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins: Preview

Minnesota saw its three-game winning streak snapped by Ottawa. The Wild are still without Kirill Kaprizov but are led by Marco Rossi's 46 points, Matt Boldy's 45 points, Mats Zuccarello's 36 points and Joel Eriksson Ek's 23 points.

Minnesota is expected to start Filip Gustavsson who is 20-11-3 with a 2.66 GAA and a .913 SV%. In his career against Boston, he is 0-1 with a 4.11 GAA and a .892 SV%.

Meanwhile, Boston is 2-2 in its last four games. The Bruins are expected to start Jeremy Swayman who is 17-17-4 with a 3.03 GAA and a .895 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he is 0-2 with a 3.06 GAA and a .905 SV%.

Minnesota is led by David Pastrnak's 65 points, Brad Marchand's 42 points, Pavel Zacha's 32 points and Elias Lindholm's 28 points.

Wild vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

Minnesota is a +110 underdog while Boston is a -130 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Wild have been great on the road while the Bruins are fighting to make it to the playoffs. Boston is having a disappointing season and Minnesota should be able to get a road upset win.

Gustavsson should have success limiting the struggling Bruins offense.

Prediction: Wild 3, Bruins 2.

Wild vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Minnesota ML (+110)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+100)

Tip 3: Joel Eriksson Ek 3+ shots on goal (-125)

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
