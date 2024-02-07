Minnesota Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 7, 2024

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. The game can be seen on TNT.

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks preview

The Minnesota Wild are 21-23-5 and are in 13th place in the Western Conference. Minnesota entered the All-Star break on a two-game winless skid, losing 3-2 to the Anaheim Ducks and 3-2 to the Nashville Predators.

The Wild have been led by Kirill Kaprizov, who has 45 points. Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello have 39 points, Matt Boldy has 33 points and Brock Faber has 29.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks are 14-34-2 and in last place in the NHL. Chicago is on a four-game losing skid and will play its first game after the All-Star break.

The Blackhawks have been led by Connor Bedard, who has 33 points but is injured. Jason Dickinson has 25 points, Philipp Kurashev has 24 points, Nick Foligno has 18 points and Seth Jones has 15 points.

Wild vs. Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Chicago is 33-39-1-13 all-time against Minnesota.

The Blackhawks average 2.08 goals per game, which ranks 31st.

Minnesota is 9-12-2 on the road with a -7 goal differential.

Chicago is allowing 3.52 goals per game, which ranks 28th.

The Wild are averaging 2.98 goals per game, which ranks 18th.

The Blackhawks are 10-11-1 at home with a -9 goal differential.

Minnesota allows 3.35 goals per game, which ranks 25th.

Wild vs. Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

The Minnesota Wild are -218 favorites while the Chicago Blackhawks are +180 underdog, with the over/under set 5.5 goals.

Minnesota and Chicago have both struggled this season, but the Blackhawks season went downhill when Connor Bedard suffered his fractured jaw.

The Wild's offense should be able to get some timely goals, while Chicago has struggled to produce much offense without Bedard, which will be the difference here.

Prediction: Minnesota 3, Chicago 1.

Wild vs. Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Minnesota to win in regulation -140.

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals -108.

Tip 3: Ryan Hartman over 2.5 shots on goal +114.

Tip 4: Brock Faber over 0.5 points -105.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Minnesota Chicago 0 votes