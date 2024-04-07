Minnesota Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 7th 2024

The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday in a game that seems destined to be one-sided between the two Central Division foes.

The sixth-placed Wild hope to jump up the ladder to have any chance of making the postseason. They have narrow chances of reaching the playoffs, as they sit 17 points adrift of the third-placed Winnipeg Jets.

As for the Blackhawks, they might have to let go of making it to the playoffs this season. They still have a say in other teams' outcomes, and this could be vital for the Wild, as a defeat in this game could put their wild-card chances to bed.

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Info

Date and Time: April 7, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois.

TV Broadcast: NHL Network, NBC Sports Chicago+, Bally Sports North

Live Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo TV

Minnesota Wild game preview

(36-30-9, sixth in the Central Division)

Minnesota Wild

Having suffered two defeats in their last three games, including the 5-2 defeat against the Colorado Avalanche, the Minnesota Wild are on the brink of waving goodbye to their chances of a wild-card spot. A win against the struggling Blackhawks may increase their odds.

Minnesota Wild key players and injuries

The Wild head into the game against the Blackhawks without the defensive pair of Zach Bogosian and Jared Spurgeon. They also miss out on winger Marcus Foligno due to injury.

Kirill Kaprizov has been on top of the scoring charts for the Wild, tallying 84 points this season. Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy both have 60 or more points for the Wild this season.

Chicago Blackhawks game preview

(22-48-5, eighth in Central Division)

Chicago Blackhawks

Sitting rock bottom in the Central Division, the season is all but over for the Blackhawks. Having suffered two defeats in their last three games, including a 2-1 loss against the New York Islanders, the Blackhawks would be playing for pride and aiming for a good finish to what has been a rather difficult season.

Chicago Blackhawks key players and injuries

The Blackhawks miss out on Connor Murphy, Taylor Hall and Reese Johnson going into this important game.

Given the difficulties the Blackhawks see themselves in, their attacking output has not been the best this season. Both Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev contributed 50 or more points this season, with the teenage sensation's breakout season being a silver lining for the franchise.

Will this game end up how it looks on paper, or can the Chicago Blackhawks use home court to their advantage and end all hopes of playoff qualification for the Minnesota Wild?