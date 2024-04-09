Minnesota Wild vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 9th, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche (48-24-6) will take on the Minnesota Wild (37-31-9) at Ball Arena, Denver, on Tuesday, April 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

Colorado suffered a 7-4 defeat against the Dallas Stars at home on Sunday. Conversely, Minnesota secured a 4-0 victory in an away game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Minnesota Wild vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

The Minnesota Wild have a GFA of 3.01 and a GAA of 3.13. The team has a power play success rate of 21.5%.

Kirill Kaprizov has emerged as a key contributor with 41 goals and 48 assists, while Joel Eriksson Ek has added to the offensive firepower with 30 goals and 32 assists. Matt Boldy has 26 goals and 35 assists, while Mats Zuccarello has provided 49 assists.

In goal, Filip Gustavsson holds a 19-17-4 record with a 3.07 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche averages 3.71 goals per game and allows 3.05. The team has converted 24.6% of its power play attempts.

Nathan Mackinnon leads Colorado with 48 goals, 85 assists and 133 points. Mikko Rantanen follows closely with 40 goals and 62 assists, while Cale Makar has 19 goals and 65 assists.

Alexander Georgiev holds a 37-17-4 record in goal, with a 2.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899.

Minnesota Wild vs Colorado Avalanche: Injury Report

The Avalanche and Wild are both battling with serious injuries.

Gabriel Landeskog, Pavel Francouz and Logan O'Connor will miss the rest of the season with knee, groin, and hip injuries, respectively.

On the other hand, the Wild's Jared Spurgeon is out for the season due to a hip/back injury, Sam Hentges is out due to an undisclosed issue, and Marcus Foligno is also out for the season due to an undisclosed injury.

Minnesota Wild vs Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 124 times. The Minnesota Wild are 59-52-3-10 against Colorado. In faceoffs, the Wild have a 47.2% win rate, while Colorado has a 48.1%. On penalty kills, the Wild have 74.3%, while Colorado is at 81.7%.

Minnesota Wild vs Colorado Avalanche: Odds and Predictions

This season, Colorado has won 43 of 66 games as the betting favorite and holds a record of 16-6 with odds less than -200, giving them a 66.7% chance of victory.

Meanwhile, the Wild have been listed as the underdogs 39 times this season and managed 11 upsets. Wild has gone 2-2 when odds list the team at +166 or higher, giving it a 37.6% chance to win the contest.

Prediction: Avalanche 4–2 Wild

Minnesota Wild vs Colorado Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Cale Makar to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Wild to beat the spread: No.

