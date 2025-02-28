Minnesota Wild vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 28, 2025

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 9 p.m. EST.

Minnesota (34-21-4) is coming off a 6-1 loss to Utah on Thursday. Colorado (34-24-2) is coming off a 5-1 win over New Jersey on Wednesday.

Wild vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key stats

Minnesota is 60-54-3-10 all-time against Colorado

The Wild are averaging 2.84 goals per game

Colorado is 17-10-2 at home

Minnesota is allowing 2.86 goals per game

The Avalanche are averaging 3.2 goals per game

The Wild are 21-8-3 on the road

Colorado is allowing 2.98 goals per game

Minnesota Wild vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

The Minnesota Wild are coming off a 6-1 rout to Utah on Thursday, and now play the second-half of a back-to-back. Minnesota is led by Matt Boldy who has 52 points, Marco Rossi has 50 points, Mats Zuccarello has 36 points and Frederick Gaudreau has 26 points.

The Wild will start Filip Gustavsson who's 22-12-3 with a 2.64 GAA and a .914 SV%. In his career against Colorado, Gustavsson is 1-6-1 with a 4.17 GAA and a .882 SV%.

Colorado, meanwhile, snapped its losing streak with a 5-1 win over New Jersey. The Avalanche are expected to start Mackenzie Blackwood who's 15-7-2 with a 2.12 GAA and a .922 SV% since being traded to the Avs. In his career against Minnesota, he's 1-4-1 with a 3.17 GAA and a .897 SV%.

The Avalanche are led by Nathan MacKinnon, who has 90 points, Cale Makar has 66 points and Artturi Lehkonen has 35 points.

Wild vs Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

Minnesota is a +235 underdog, while Colorado is a -290 favorite, the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Wild are set to play the second-half of a back-to-back which is always a tough game, and have to play against Colorado, which is always a tough spot to play.

Minnesota will struggle to score here as Blackwood has been dominant since being acquired by the Avs. Look for Colorado's offense to continue its hot streak and get a big win here.

Prediction: Avalanche 5, Wild 2.

Wild vs Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado -1.5 (-118)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

