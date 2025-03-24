Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 24, 2025

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to face the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off wins on Saturday as Minnesota (40-25-5) won 4-1 over the Buffalo Sabres while Dallas (44-21-4) defeated Philadelphia 3-2 in overtime.

Wild vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats

Minnesota is 38-41-1-12 all-time against Dallas

The Wild are averaging 2.74 goals per game

Dallas is averaging 3.36 goals per game

Minnesota is allowing 2.77 goals per game

The Stars are 26-7-2 at home

The Wild are 22-10-3 on the road

Dallas is allowing 2.6 goals per game

Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars: Preview

Minnesota is on a three-game winning streak and firmly in a playoff spot. The team is led by Matt Boldy's 60 points, Marco Rossi's 54 points, Mats Zuccarello's 44 points and Frederick Gaudreau's 32 points.

The Wild are expected to start Filip Gustavsson who is 28-15-4 with a 2.48 GAA and a .917 SV%. In his career against Dallas, he is 4-2 with a 1.83 GAA and a .947 SV%.

Meanwhile, Dallas is 2-3 in its last five games. The Stars will start Jake Oettinger who is 32-15-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he is 6-0-2 with a 2.37 GAA and a .911 SV%.

They are led by Matt Duchene who has 70 points, Jason Robertson with 68 points, Wyatt Johnston with 62 points and Roope Hintz with 55 points.

Wild vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

Minnesota is a +180 underdog while Dallas is a -218 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Wild have been playing well as of late but going on the road to face off with the Stars is a tough spot. Minnesota will struggle to score against Jake Oettinger who is one of the best goalies in the NHL.

Dallas' offense is starting to find its groove and the team should cruise to a win to continue its chase of winning its division.

Prediction: Stars 4, Wild 2.

Wild vs Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas -1.5 (+124)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-102)

Tip 3: Jason Robertson 3+ shots on goal (-110)

