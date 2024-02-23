Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 23, 2024

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 9 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers preview

The Minnesota Wild are currently 26-24-6 and in 12th place in the West. Minnesota is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday after a 10-7 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

The Wild have been led by Kirill Kaprizov who has 59 points, Joel Eriksson Ek has 52 points, Mats Zuccarello has 45 points, Matt Boldy has 44 points, while both Brock Faber and Marco Rossi have 33 points.

The Edmonton Oilers are 33-18-2 and in third place in the Pacific division and coming off a 6-5 OT loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. The loss to the Bruins snapped their two-game winning streak.

The Oilers have been led by Connor McDavid who has 85 points, Leon Draisaitl has 68 points, Evan Bouchard has 53 points, Zach Hyman has 53 points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 49.

Wild vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Minnesota is 61-31-4-6 all-time against Edmonton.

The Wild are averaging 3.11 goals per game which ranks 15th.

The Oilers are 17-6-2 at home with a +30 goal differential.

Minnesota is allowing 3.34 goals per game which ranks 23rd.

Edmonton is averaging 3.58 goals per game which ranks fifth.

The Wild are 12-13-2 with a -5 goal differential on the road.

The Oilers are allowing 2.94 goals per game which ranks 12th.

Wild vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

The Minnesota Wild are +154 underdogs while the Edmonton Oilers are -185 favorites on Friday with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

This should be a very fun and high-scoring game as Minnesota and Edmonton have two of the better offenses in the NHL, while both teams have struggled defensively and in net.

However, the Oilers are a tough team to play against on the road, as Edmonton should be able to get out to an early lead and score plenty to get the win.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Wild 3.

Oilers vs Wild: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton to win -185.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -130.

Tip 3: Brock Faber over 1.5 shots on goal -140.

Tip 4: Evander Kane over 0.5 points -120.

