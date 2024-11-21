Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 21, 2024 

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, November 21 at 9 p.m. ET.
Minnesota (12-3-3) is coming off a 4-2 win over St. Louis on Tuesday. Edmonton (10-8-2) is coming off a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday to salvage its road trip.
Wild vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key numbers
- Minnesota is 62-31-4-6 all-time against Edmonton
- The Wild are 8-1-2 on the road with a +17 goal differential
- The Oilers are averaging 2.75 goals per game
- Minnesota is averaging 3.39 goals per game
- Edmonton is allowing 3.10 goals per game
- The Wild are allowing 2.33 goals per game
- The Oilers are 4-5-1 at home
Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview
The Wild are coming off a good win over St. Louis as Minnesota is in the midst of a road trip. The Wild are led by Kiril Kaprizov who has 33 points, Matt Boldy has 19 points, Marco Rossi has 15 points and Mats Zuccarello has 14 points.
The Wild are expected to start Filip Gustavsson who's 9-3-2 with a 2.07 GAA and a .926 SV%. In his career with Minnesota, he's 2-0 with a 3.00 GAA and a .915 SV%.
Edmonton, meanwhile, beat Ottawa to win one game on the Canadian road trip. The Oilers will likely start Stuart Skinner who's 6-5-2 with a 3.18 GAA and a .881 SV%.
Edmonton is led by Leon Draisaitl who has 27 points, Connor McDavid has 24 points, Evan Bouchard has 13 points and Mattias Ekholm has 10 points.
Wild vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction
Minnesota is a +136 underdog while Edmonton is a -162 favorite. The over/under is set at 6 goals.
Edmonton has been playing inconsistent as of late while Minnesota has been playing great hockey as of late. The Oilers' defense and goaltending are issues as the Wild should be able to score here.
Minnesota will be able to go on the road and get an upset win on Thursday.
Prediction: Minnesota 5, Oilers 3.
Wild vs Oilers: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Minnesota ML (+136)
Tip 2: Over 6 goals (-120)
Tip 3: Kirill Kaprizov 4+ shots on goal (+100)