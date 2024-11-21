Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 21, 2024

The Minnesota Wild takes on the Edmonton Oilers this Thursday at the Rogers Place. The puck drop is set to take place at 09:00 PM EST.

The Wild (12-3-3) come into this game off the back of an impressive away win against the St Louis Blues on Tuesday where they won the game 4-2 while the Oilers (10-8-2) aim to continue their winning run as they look to carry their form from their recent 5-2 away win against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Thursday, November 21

Thursday, November 21 Time: 9 p.m. EST

9 p.m. EST Venue : Rogers Arena, Edmonton

: Rogers Arena, Edmonton TV Broadcast : SNW, TVAS, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI

: SNW, TVAS, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI Live Streaming US: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Minnesota Wild game preview

The Wild have started their season on a positive note as they sit currently second in the Central Division. The Wild have been on good form lately as well as they have won four of their last six games including their latest outing away to the St Louis Blues.

Minnesota Wild injuries

Mats Zuccarello and Troy Grosenick are currently sidelined for the Wild due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Oilers are fourth in the Pacific Division currently as they look like a better side than the one that started their season in horrific fashion. The Oilers have won four of their last six games and will play two consecutive home games in hopes of retaining their winning form.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Viktor Arvidsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane will be missing their upcoming game due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Wild and Oilers key players

Winger Kirill Kaprizov has been phenomenal for the Wild since the start of the season as he has scored 13 goals and provided 20 assists in the first 18 games of the season.

It has been business as usual for the Oilers as Leon Draisaitl leads the numbers charts for the side with 14 goals and 13 assists since the start of the season while Connor McDavid closely follows him with nine goals and 15 assists despite missing some games due to his injuries.

