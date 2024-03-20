Minnesota Wild vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 20th 2024

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EDT. The game can be seen on TNT.

Minnesota Wild vs Los Angeles Kings preview

The Minnesota Wild are 34-27-8 and in ninth place in the West. Minnesota is coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday to return to the win column after a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The Wild are battling for a playoff spot.

They have been led by Kirill Kaprizov who has 77 points, Joel Eriksson Ek has 60 points, Matt Boldy has 55 points, Mats Zuccarello has 55 points and Ryan Hartman has 40 points.

The Los Angeles Kings are 35-22-11 and in third place in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is coming off a 6-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday and are 2-2 in their last four games.

The Kings have been led by Kevin Fiala who has 60 points, Adrian Kempe has 58 points, Anze Kopitar has 58 points, Quinton Byfield has 49 points, Trevor Moore has 46 points and Drew Doughty has 42 points.

Wild vs Kings: Head-to-head & key numbers

Minnesota is 41-27-5-10 all-time against Los Angeles.

The Wild are averaging 3.09 goals per gam,e which ranks 18th.

The Kings are 15-11-7 with a +16 goal differential at home.

Minnesota is allowing 3.13 goals per game, which ranks 19th.

Los Angeles is allowing 2.57 goals per game, which ranks third.

The Wild are 15-15-4 with a -5 goal differential on the road.

The Kings are averaging 3.06 goals per game, which ranks 19th.

Wild vs Kings: Odds & Prediction

The Minnesota Wild are +124 underdogs, while the Los Angeles Kings are -155 favorites, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

Both Minnesota and Los Angeles are playing back-to-back games and it is getting to a must-win spot for the Wild who are trying to chase down the Vegas Golden Knights for a playoff spot.

However, the Kings' goaltending and defense should be able to limit Minnesota's offense and get the win here.

Prediction: Kings 3, Wild 1.

Wild vs Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles to win -155.

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals -102.

Tip 3: Adrian Kempe over 3.5 shots on goal +120.

Tip 4: David Rittich over 24.5 saves.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Minnesota Los Angeles 0 votes View Discussion