Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 30, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jan 30, 2025 15:06 GMT
The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Minnesota (30-17-4) is coming off a 3-1 win over Toronto on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Montreal (24-21-5) is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Wild vs. Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Minnesota is 22-7-1-2 all-time against Montreal
  • The Wild are averaging 2.92 goals per game
  • Montreal is 13-9-4 at home
  • Minnesota is allowing 2.82 goals per game
  • The Canadiens are allowing 3.34 goals per game
  • The Wild are 19-5-3 on the road
  • Montreal is averaging 2.98 goals per game
Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens: Preview

Minnesota is on a two-game winning streak and is coming off a 3-1 win over Toronto. In the second half of a back-to-back, the Wild will start Marc-Andre Fleury who's 10-5-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 27-13-6 with a 2.91 GAA and a .904 SV%.

The Wild are without star forward Kirill Kaprizov who leads the team in points. Minnesota will be led by Matt Boldy, who has 45 points, Marco Rossi (44), Mats Zuccarello (36) and Joel Eriksson Ek with 23 points.

Montreal, meanwhile, is on a three-game losing streak. The Habs are led by Nick Suzuki with 51 points, Cole Caufield has 47, Lane Hutson has 39, Juraj Slafkovsky has 29 and Jake Evans has 25 points.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, are expected to start Jakub Dobes who's 5-0-1 with a 1.93 GAA and a .933 SV%. He's never played Minnesota in his career.

Wild vs. Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

Minnesota is a +105 underdog while Montreal is a -125 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Wild are coming off an upset win over Toronto as the Wild played sound defensively and they should be able to pull off another upset win here.

Fleury will be starting his final game in Montreal in his legendary NHL career so Minnesota will be very motivated to get him the win in his home province. Fleury should play well and limit the struggling Habs offense as the Wild will pull off the upset win here.

Prediction: Minnesota 3, Canadiens 2.

Wild vs. Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Minnesota ML (+105)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Patrik Laine 3+ shots on goal (-115)

Tip 4: Montreal under 2.5 goals (+140)

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
