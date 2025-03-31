Minnesota Wild vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 31, 2025 

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the New Jersey Devils on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

They faced off on Saturday with Minnesota (41-28-5) losing 5-2 at home.

Wild vs Devils: Head-to-head & key stats

Minnesota is 12-12-2-6 all-time against New Jersey

The Wild are 22-11-3 on the road

New Jersey is allowing 2.62 goals per game

Minnesota is averaging 2.97 goals per game

The Devils are averaging 2.97 goals per game

The Wild are allowing 2.82 goals per game

New Jersey is 17-13-5 at home

Minnesota Wild vs New Jersey Devils: Preview

Minnesota has lost three of its last four games but is still holding onto a playoff spot. The team is led by Matt Boldy's 62 points, Marco Rossi's 55 points, Mats Zuccarello's 45 points and Frederick Gaudreau's 34 points.

The Wild are expected to start Filip Gustavsson who is 29-17-4 with a 2.51 GAA and a .916 SV%. In his career against New Jersey, he is 2-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Meanwhile, New Jersey (39-29-7) is playoff-bound but has some key injuries. The Devils will start Jacob Markstrom who is 24-14-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he is 8-3-2 with a 2.22 GAA and a .925 SV%.

They are led by Jesper Bratt who has 86 points, Nico Hischier with 62 points, Timo Meier with 47 points and Luke Hughes with 39 points.

Wild vs Devils: Odds & Prediction

Minnesota is a +130 underdog while New Jersey is a -155 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Wild lost to New Jersey at home and are now on the road. This is a good spot for the Devils to get another win.

Markstrom has been playing better while Minnesota's offense has been an issue this season. The team is still without Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, which will hinder its offense.

Prediction: Devils 3, Wild 1.

Wild vs Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey ML (-155)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Matthew Boldy 3+ shots on goal (-135)

