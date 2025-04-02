Minnesota Wild vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 2, 2025 

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to face off with the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results as Minnesota (41-28-6) lost 3-2 in overtime to New Jersey on Monday while New York (35-32-7) won 6-1 over San Jose on Saturday.

Wild vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats

Minnesota is 15-15-0-5 all-time against New York

The Wild are 22-11-3 on the road

The Rangers are averaging 3.01 goals per game

Minnesota is averaging 2.68 goals per game

New York is allowing 3 goals per game

The Wild are allowing 2.82 goals per game

The Rangers are 17-17-3 at home

Minnesota Wild vs New York Rangers: Preview

Minnesota is holding onto a wild-card spot but is at risk of dropping it. The team is led by Matt Boldy's 62 points, Marco Rossi's 55 points and Mats Zuccarello's 45 points.

The Wild are set to start Filip Gustavsson who is 19-17-4 with a 2.51 GAA and a .916 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, he is 0-1-1 with a 3.77 GAA and a .882 SV%.

Meanwhile, New York is battling for the final wild-card spot. The Rangers are set to start Igor Shesterkin who is 24-26-5 with a 2.84 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against the Wild, he is 3-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .915 SV5.

They are led by Artemi Panarin who has 79 points, Adam Fox with 56 points and Vincent Trochek and Mika Zibanejad with 51 points each.

Wild vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

Minnesota is a +124 underdog while New York is a -148 favorite, The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Rangers need to go on a winning streak to sneak into the playoffs and this is a good spot for them to make it back-to-back victories. The Wild are still without Kirill Kaprizov, which will hurt their offense.

Shesterkin should be able to limit Minnesota's offense and New York will get the home win.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Wild 2.

Wild vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (-148)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-110)

