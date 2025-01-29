Minnesota Wild vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 29, 2025

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Minnesota (29-17-4) is coming off a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. Toronto (30-18-2) is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Wild vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

Minnesota is 14-15-0-2 all-time against Toronto

The Wild are averaging 2.92 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are 19-10 at home

Minnesota is allowing 2.86 goals per game

Toronto is averaging 3.08 goals per game

The Wild are 18-5-3 on the road

The Maple Leafs are allowing 2.88 goals per game

Minnesota Wild vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

Minnesota is 2-2 in its last four and will be without star forward Kirill Kaprizov. The Wild are led by Matt Boldy, who has 45 points, Marco Rossi with 44 points, Mats Zuccarello with 35 points, and Joel Eriksson Ek, who has 22 points.

The Wild are expected to start Filip Gustavsson, who's 19-10-3 with a 2.61 GAA and a .913 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 2-1-1 with a 3.22 GAA and a .890 SV%.

Toronto, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak. The Maple Leafs are set to start Joseph Woll, who's 17-9 with a 2.67 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he's 1-0 with a 2.85 GAA and a .917 SV%.

The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner, who has 68 points, William Nylander with 50 points, John Tavares with 42 points, and Auston Matthews, who has 38 points.

Wild vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

Minnesota is a +145 underdog, while Toronto is a -175 favorite, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Wild are without star forward Kaprizov, who is Minnesota's best player and one of the best players in the NHL. Toronto, meanwhile, hasn't played well as of late, but this is a good spot for the Maple Leafs to get a win at home.

Minnesota will struggle to score without Kaprizov, as Woll should be able to have success en route to a big win here.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3, Wild 2.

Wild vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto ML (-175)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-105)

Tip 3: William Nylander 4+ shots on goal (+100)

Tip 4: Joel Eriksson Ek 3+ shots on goal (-140)

