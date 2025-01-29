Minnesota Wild vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | January 29, 2025

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EST.

The Wild (29-17-4) have put an end to their winless run of two games with a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Maple Leafs (30-18-2) come into this game off the back of two consecutive defeats against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ottawa Senators.

Minnesota Wild vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: SN, TVAS, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Minnesota Wild game preview

NHL: Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild (Credits: IMAGN)

After losing against the Utah Hockey Club and the Calgary Flames, the Wild needed to get back to winning ways. The Blackhawks game came at the right time as defeating them 4-2 away from home surely helped them regain some momentum, heading into the game against the Maple Leafs.

Minnesota Wild injuries

Marcus Johansson, Jonas Brodin, Kirill Kaprizov and Troy Grosenick are currently sidelined for the Wild due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators (Credits: IMAGN)

The Maple Leafs were on an unbelievable run of form, which led to their position at the top of the Atlantic Division but have since fallen not once but twice with consecutive defeats. The side will look at the Wild as a challenge to send a statement across all divisions by defeating one of the best sides in the league.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Matthew Knies, Anthony Stolarz, Connor Dewar, John Tavares, Calle Jarnkrok and Jani Hakanpaa are currently injured for the Maple Leafs and an injury crisis could potentially be the reason for the decline in form for the team.

Wild and Maple Leafs key players

Kirill Kaprizov has been on fire for the Wild since the start of the season, having scored 23 goals and provided 29 assists in 37 games.

Mitch Marner has been the main guy for the Maple Leafs since the start of the season, as the forward has scored 68 points so far. William Nylander continues to chase the forward and currently sits at the 50-point mark.

