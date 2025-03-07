Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 7, 2025

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10 p.m. ET. Minnesota (36-22-4) is coming off a 4-3 win over Seattle. Vancouver (28-22-11) is coming off a 3-2 win over Anaheim.

Wild vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats

Minnesota is 51-38-5-10 all-time against Vancouver

The Wild are averaging 2.82 goals per game

The Canucks are 12-10-7 at home

Minnesota is allowing 2.85 goals per game

Vancouver is averaging 2.73 goals per game

The Wild are 22-9-3 on the road

The Canucks are allowing 3.03 goals per game

Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks: Preview

Minnesota is in a playoff spot and is on a two-game winning streak. The Wild are led by Matt Boldy who has 53 points, Kirill Kaprizov who's hurt has 52 points, Marco Rossi has 51 points, and Mats Zuccarello has 40 points.

The Wild are set to start Filip Gustavsson who's 24-13-3 with a 2.62 GAA and a .914 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he's 4-2-1 with a 2.64 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Vancouver, meanwhile, snapped its two-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over Anaheim. The Canucks are set to start Kevin Lankinen who's 21-10-7 with a 2.56 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he's 0-1-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .914 SV%.

The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes who has 60 points, Brock Boeser has 37 points, Conor Garland has 37 points, and Jake DeBrusk has 36 points.

Wild vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

Minnesota is a +114 underdog while Vancouver is a -135 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Wild have been playing well, unlike Vancouver, who is struggling to score. Filip Gustavsson has been solid in net for Minnesota and he should be able to limit the Canucks offense and lead Minnesota to a road win here.

Prediction: Wild 3, Canucks 2.

Wild vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Minnesota ML (+114)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Jake DeBrusk 2+ shots on goal (-150)

