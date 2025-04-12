  • home icon
  Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 12, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 12, 2025 14:00 GMT
Apr 10, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) and center Aatu Raty (54) celebrate with teammates after the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
The Minnesota Wild is set to take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena this Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EDT.

The Wild (43-30-7) sit at the brink of qualification for the postseason as the Minnesota side continue their quest to win the Stanley Cup. On the other hand, the Canucks (37-29-13) took some comfort in the Calgary Flames dropping points against the Anaheim Ducks as they look to sustain their two-game winning streak.

Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks game info

  • Date: Saturday, April 12
  • Time: 10 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
  • TV Broadcast: CBC, CITY, SN, FDSNNO, FDSNWI
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Minnesota Wild game preview

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn
The Wild are in a tight spot right now as they sit level on points with the fifth placed St Louis Blues with just two games to go. They have lost their most recent outing against the Calgary Flames. So the American side will hope for a bounce back to keep their hopes of making it through to the playoffs.

Minnesota Wild injuries

Jake Middleton, David Jiricek, and Troy Grosenick, are all currently sidelined for the Wild as the trio look unlikely to feature again this season.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
The Canucks are within touching distance of the fourth placed Flames as the side need much help from the other teams in the division in ensuring the Flames drop points. With a handful of games remaining in the regular season, the Canucks have no room for error as each game would be a final if they want to make it through to the postseason.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Nils Aman, Tyler Myers, Elias Pettersson, and Filip Chytil, are all currently sidelined for the Canucks due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Wild and Canucks' key players

Winger Matt Boldy has been the main guy for the Wild in the attacking front this season as he has scored 26 goals and provided 45 assists since the start of the campaign.

Quinn Hughes sits at 16 goals and 58 assists this season as the Vancouver defenseman would hope to round off an impressive regular season with a qualification to the postseason.

About the author
Vignesh Krishnan

An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.

Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.

When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Satagni Sikder
