Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 12, 2025

The Minnesota Wild is set to take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena this Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EDT.
The Wild (43-30-7) sit at the brink of qualification for the postseason as the Minnesota side continue their quest to win the Stanley Cup. On the other hand, the Canucks (37-29-13) took some comfort in the Calgary Flames dropping points against the Anaheim Ducks as they look to sustain their two-game winning streak.
Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks game info
- Date: Saturday, April 12
- Time: 10 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
- TV Broadcast: CBC, CITY, SN, FDSNNO, FDSNWI
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Minnesota Wild game preview
The Wild are in a tight spot right now as they sit level on points with the fifth placed St Louis Blues with just two games to go. They have lost their most recent outing against the Calgary Flames. So the American side will hope for a bounce back to keep their hopes of making it through to the playoffs.
Minnesota Wild injuries
Jake Middleton, David Jiricek, and Troy Grosenick, are all currently sidelined for the Wild as the trio look unlikely to feature again this season.
Vancouver Canucks game preview
The Canucks are within touching distance of the fourth placed Flames as the side need much help from the other teams in the division in ensuring the Flames drop points. With a handful of games remaining in the regular season, the Canucks have no room for error as each game would be a final if they want to make it through to the postseason.
Vancouver Canucks injuries
Nils Aman, Tyler Myers, Elias Pettersson, and Filip Chytil, are all currently sidelined for the Canucks due to their ongoing injury concerns.
Wild and Canucks' key players
Winger Matt Boldy has been the main guy for the Wild in the attacking front this season as he has scored 26 goals and provided 45 assists since the start of the campaign.
Quinn Hughes sits at 16 goals and 58 assists this season as the Vancouver defenseman would hope to round off an impressive regular season with a qualification to the postseason.
