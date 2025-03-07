Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 7, 2025

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10:00 PM EST.

The Wild (36-22-4) seem to have turned their fortune around in the last two games, having won both and will hope to make it three. Meanwhile, the Canucks (28-22-11) are coming off a 3-2 win over Anaheim Ducks and are No. 5 in the Pacific Division standings.

Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks game info

Date: Friday, Mar. 7

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

TV Broadcast: SNP, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Minnesota Wild game preview

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken - Source: Imagn

The Wild were on a three-game losing run prior to facing the Boston Bruins as they have won both games since that. The Wild are No. 3 in the Central Division standings, as the No. 4 Colorado Avalanche get closer with each game passing by. If the Wild maintain their winning run over the coming days, they can secure a playoff spot soon.

Minnesota Wild injuries

The Wild face a plethora of injuries currently as Danila Yurov, Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower-body) and Troy Grosenick are currently sidelined.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken - Source: Imagn

The Canucks suffered a disappointing 6-3 defeat to the Seattle Kraken away from home. Their latest home win against the Anaheim Ducks can be the catalyst of change for Vancouver.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Noah Juulsen (lower-body) and Thatcher Demko are currently placed on injured reserve, while the leading points scorer Quinn Hughes is day-to-day.

Wild and Canucks key players

With Kaprizov sidelined with his long-term injury, Matt Boldy leads the line for the Wild with 53 points so far. The winger has scored 21 goals and provided 32 assists since the start of the campaign.

The Canucks' Conor Garland, Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk all go within close corners of one another as they sit on 37,36 and 35 points, respectively.

