Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 20, 2025

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, April 20 at 10 p.m. ET in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Minnesota was the top Wild Card team, finishing with a record of 45-30-7. Vegas, meanwhile, won the Pacific with a record of 50-22-10.
Wild vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats
- Minnesota went 0-3 against Vegas this season
- The Wild are averaging 2.74 goals per game
- Vegas is 29-9-3 at home
- Minnesota is allowing 2.87 goals per game
- The Golden Knights are averaging 3.34 goals per game
- The Wild went 23-13-5 on the road
- Vegas is allowing 2.6 goals per game
Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview
Minnesota made it into the playoffs despite key injuries to Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, who are now healthy. The Wild were led by Matt Boldy who had 73 points, Marco Rossi had 60 points, Kirill Kaprizov had 56 points, and Mats Zuccarello had 54 points.
The Wild will start Filip Gustavsson who went 31-19-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .914 SV%. In his career against Vegas, he's 1-3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 SV%.
Vegas, meanwhile, finished atop the Pacific division. The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who went 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he's 3-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .906 SV%.
The Golden Knights were led by Jack Eichel who had 94 points, Mark Stone had 67 points, Tomas Hertl had 61 points, and Shea Theodore had 57 points.
Wild vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction
Minnesota is a +164 underdog while Vegas is a -198 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Wild snuck into the playoffs but have to go up against Vegas, one of the Cup favorites. The Golden Knights were stellar at home, and that should continue in Game 1 here.
Vegas will be able to score on Gustavsson and Hill will limit the scoring as the Golden Knights will get a big win here.
Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1.
Wild vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Vegas ML (-198)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-115)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama