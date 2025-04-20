  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vegas Golden Knights
  • Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 20, 2025

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 20, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 20, 2025 13:00 GMT
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 20, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, April 20 at 10 p.m. ET in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Ad

Minnesota was the top Wild Card team, finishing with a record of 45-30-7. Vegas, meanwhile, won the Pacific with a record of 50-22-10.

Wild vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Minnesota went 0-3 against Vegas this season
  • The Wild are averaging 2.74 goals per game
  • Vegas is 29-9-3 at home
  • Minnesota is allowing 2.87 goals per game
  • The Golden Knights are averaging 3.34 goals per game
  • The Wild went 23-13-5 on the road
  • Vegas is allowing 2.6 goals per game
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

Minnesota made it into the playoffs despite key injuries to Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, who are now healthy. The Wild were led by Matt Boldy who had 73 points, Marco Rossi had 60 points, Kirill Kaprizov had 56 points, and Mats Zuccarello had 54 points.

The Wild will start Filip Gustavsson who went 31-19-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .914 SV%. In his career against Vegas, he's 1-3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Ad

Vegas, meanwhile, finished atop the Pacific division. The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who went 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he's 3-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .906 SV%.

The Golden Knights were led by Jack Eichel who had 94 points, Mark Stone had 67 points, Tomas Hertl had 61 points, and Shea Theodore had 57 points.

Wild vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

Minnesota is a +164 underdog while Vegas is a -198 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Ad

The Wild snuck into the playoffs but have to go up against Vegas, one of the Cup favorites. The Golden Knights were stellar at home, and that should continue in Game 1 here.

Vegas will be able to score on Gustavsson and Hill will limit the scoring as the Golden Knights will get a big win here.

Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1.

Wild vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas ML (-198)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-115)

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications