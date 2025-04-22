  • home icon
  Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 22, 2025

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 22, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 22, 2025 13:14 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights
Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 22, 2025

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday, April 22 at 11 p.m. ET.

Minnesota lost Game 1 to Vegas 4-2 to go down 1-0 in the series.

Wild vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Minnesota went 0-3 against Vegas this season, and 0-1 in the playoffs
  • The Wild went 23-13-5 on the road
  • Vegas is allowing 2.6 goals per game
  • Minnesota is allowing 2.87 goals per game
  • The Golden Knights are averaging 3.34 goals per game
  • The Wild are averaging 2.74 goals per game
  • Vegas is 29-9-3 at home
Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

Minnesota dropped Game 1, losing 4-2. In the loss, the Wild were led by Matt Boldy, who scored twice, while Kirill Kaprizov had both of Minnesota's goals.

The Wild will start Filip Gustavsson, who went 31-19-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .914 SV% this season. In his career against Vegas, he's 1-3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 SV%. In Game 1, Gustavsson stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced for a .885 SV%.

Vegas, meanwhile, won Game 1 at home and can take a stranglehold of the series in Game 2. In Game 1, the Golden Knights were led by Brett Howden who scored twice while Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Dorofeyev had the other goal.

The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill, who went 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he's 3-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .906 SV%. In Game 1, he stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced for a .900 SV%.

Wild vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

Minnesota is a +200 underdog while Vegas is a -245 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Wild were outmatched at times in Game 1 as Vegas is the much better and deeper team. The Golden Knights are also stellar at home and that success should continue here.

Minnesota doesn't have many scoring options as Hill will limit the Wild's offense, while Vegas can score in bunches to get a big win here.

Prediction: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2.

Wild vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas -1.5 (+114)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-110)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals first period (-115)

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

