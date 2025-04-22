Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 22, 2025

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday, April 22 at 11 p.m. ET.
Minnesota lost Game 1 to Vegas 4-2 to go down 1-0 in the series.
Wild vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats
- Minnesota went 0-3 against Vegas this season, and 0-1 in the playoffs
- The Wild went 23-13-5 on the road
- Vegas is allowing 2.6 goals per game
- Minnesota is allowing 2.87 goals per game
- The Golden Knights are averaging 3.34 goals per game
- The Wild are averaging 2.74 goals per game
- Vegas is 29-9-3 at home
Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview
Minnesota dropped Game 1, losing 4-2. In the loss, the Wild were led by Matt Boldy, who scored twice, while Kirill Kaprizov had both of Minnesota's goals.
The Wild will start Filip Gustavsson, who went 31-19-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .914 SV% this season. In his career against Vegas, he's 1-3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 SV%. In Game 1, Gustavsson stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced for a .885 SV%.
Vegas, meanwhile, won Game 1 at home and can take a stranglehold of the series in Game 2. In Game 1, the Golden Knights were led by Brett Howden who scored twice while Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Dorofeyev had the other goal.
The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill, who went 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he's 3-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .906 SV%. In Game 1, he stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced for a .900 SV%.
Wild vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction
Minnesota is a +200 underdog while Vegas is a -245 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Wild were outmatched at times in Game 1 as Vegas is the much better and deeper team. The Golden Knights are also stellar at home and that success should continue here.
Minnesota doesn't have many scoring options as Hill will limit the Wild's offense, while Vegas can score in bunches to get a big win here.
Prediction: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2.
Wild vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Vegas -1.5 (+114)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-110)
Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals first period (-115)
