  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vegas Golden Knights
  • Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 29, 2025

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 29, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 29, 2025 15:06 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 29, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

Vegas is coming off a 4-3 OT win over Minnesota to even the series at 2-2.

Wild vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Minnesota went 0-3 against Vegas this season, and is 2-2 in the playoffs
  • The Wild went 23-13-5 on the road
  • Vegas is allowing 2.6 goals per game
  • Minnesota is allowing 2.87 goals per game
  • The Golden Knights are averaging 3.34 goals per game
  • The Wild are averaging 2.74 goals per game
  • Vegas is 29-9-3 at home
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

Minnesota is coming off an OT loss to Vegas in Game 4 where they had a chance to take a 3-1 stranglehold of the series. In Game 4, the Wild were led by Marcus Foligno, Marco Rossi, and Jared Spurgeon, each had a goal.

The Wild will start Filip Gustavsson who went 31-19-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .914 SV% this season. In his career against Vegas, he's 1-3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .919 SV%.

Ad

Vegas, meanwhile, got control of the series by winning Game 4 in OT. The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who went 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he's 3-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .906 SV%. In the playoffs, Hill is 2-2 with a 3.30 GAA and a .854 SV%.

The Golden Knights in Game 4 were led by Ivan Barbashev who scored the OT winner while adding an assist, Tomas Hertl and Nicolas Roy also had a goal and an assist, while Shea Theodore scored the other goal.

Ad

Wild vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

Minnesota is a +195 underdog while Vegas is a -238 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Wild have played much better than expected in this series and could very well be up 3-1. However, the Wild losing Game 4 will cost them as Vegas will have the advantage at home.

Hill should be much better here as he has struggled at times in these playoffs. Look for Hill to shut the door and for this Vegas offense to continue to click for a big home win.

Ad

Prediction: Vegas 4, Wild 2.

Wild vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas ML (-238)

Tip 2: Vegas -1.5 (+114)

Tip 3: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 4: Jack Eichel 3+ shots on goal (-145)

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications