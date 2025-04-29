Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 29, 2025

The Minnesota Wild are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.
Vegas is coming off a 4-3 OT win over Minnesota to even the series at 2-2.
Wild vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats
- Minnesota went 0-3 against Vegas this season, and is 2-2 in the playoffs
- The Wild went 23-13-5 on the road
- Vegas is allowing 2.6 goals per game
- Minnesota is allowing 2.87 goals per game
- The Golden Knights are averaging 3.34 goals per game
- The Wild are averaging 2.74 goals per game
- Vegas is 29-9-3 at home
Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview
Minnesota is coming off an OT loss to Vegas in Game 4 where they had a chance to take a 3-1 stranglehold of the series. In Game 4, the Wild were led by Marcus Foligno, Marco Rossi, and Jared Spurgeon, each had a goal.
The Wild will start Filip Gustavsson who went 31-19-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .914 SV% this season. In his career against Vegas, he's 1-3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .919 SV%.
Vegas, meanwhile, got control of the series by winning Game 4 in OT. The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who went 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he's 3-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .906 SV%. In the playoffs, Hill is 2-2 with a 3.30 GAA and a .854 SV%.
The Golden Knights in Game 4 were led by Ivan Barbashev who scored the OT winner while adding an assist, Tomas Hertl and Nicolas Roy also had a goal and an assist, while Shea Theodore scored the other goal.
Wild vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction
Minnesota is a +195 underdog while Vegas is a -238 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Wild have played much better than expected in this series and could very well be up 3-1. However, the Wild losing Game 4 will cost them as Vegas will have the advantage at home.
Hill should be much better here as he has struggled at times in these playoffs. Look for Hill to shut the door and for this Vegas offense to continue to click for a big home win.
Prediction: Vegas 4, Wild 2.
Wild vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Vegas ML (-238)
Tip 2: Vegas -1.5 (+114)
Tip 3: Over 5.5 goals (-125)
Tip 4: Jack Eichel 3+ shots on goal (-145)
