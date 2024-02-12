Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 12, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, BSN and BSWIX.

Vegas, coming off a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, hosts Minnesota, who secured a 3-2 victory over the Penguins in their last game on Friday.

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The Minnesota Wild are averaging 3.0 goals per game, converting 20.3% of their power play opportunities.

Joel Eriksson Ek has stood out with 21 goals and 19 assists, while Mats Zuccarello leads the team with 31 assists. Kirill Kaprizov has 20 goals and 27 assists. Filip Gustavsson is 14-13-2 in goal this season, boasting a 3.19 GAA and a .897 SV%.

The Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile have scored 165 goals this season, averaging 3.2 goals per game and conceding 140, at a rate of 2.7 goals per game.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 26 goals and 16 assists. He's followed by Mark Stone with 15 goals and 36 assists, and Ivan Barbashev with 13 goals and 18 assists. Adin Hill has a 14-2-2 record in goal, a 1.89 GAA and a .937 SV%.

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and Significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 29 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Wild have an overall record of 15-12-2 (51.7%) against the Golden Knights.

In faceoffs, the Wild have a 46.4% win rate, while the Golden Knights have 49.6%.

On penalty kills, the Golden Knights boast a 80.8% success rate, while the Wild are 74.1%.

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and Prediction

Vegas has dominated as the favorites this season, securing 19 in 32 games. With odds shorter than -143, the Golden Knights have a solid 14-8 record, giving them a favorable 58.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Wild, labeled as the underdogs in 27 games, have defied the odds seven times. However, their record dips to 3-6 in games where they're listed at +121 or longer, bringing their win probability to 45.2%.

Prediction: Golden Knights 3-1 Wild

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jonathan Marchessault to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Joel Eriksson to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Wild to beat the spread: No

