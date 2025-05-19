Mitch Marner free agency destinations: Top 5 potential landing spots for star forward after Leafs' playoff elimination

The Maple Leafs elimination on Sunday night has now blown the doors off speculation regarding Mitch Marner’s future in Toronto.

Marner, who refused to discuss his contract status during the regular season and playoffs, now faces free agency with a dark cloud of uncertainty hanging over his head and the organization. That is why fans will be holding their collective breath to learn the outcome of Marner’s contract status.

Given the way the Maple Leafs’ season ended, it’s quite possible that Mitch Marner will not be back in Toronto next season.

So, here’s a look at the top five landing spots for Mitch Marner as he heads into free agency this summer.

Top 5 landing spots for Mitch Marner in free agency

#5 Colorado Avalanche

Last summer, Mitch Marner reportedly worked out with Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

That connection fueled speculation that Marner might be interested in joining the Avalanche following this season. While the Avalanche could certainly use another high-octane player in their lineup, cap constraints could get in the way.

If the Avalanche can figure out a way to slide Marner’s contract under the cap, the Avalanche could be enticed to make a pitch for the playmaking winger.

#4 New York Rangers

The New York Rangers will be compelled to make a splash this summer after a disappointing season. The Rangers would have to clear cap space to fit Marner’s contract under the cap, but it would be worth it.

The Rangers’ core is aging and could use an infusion of high-end playmaking talent. The Blue Shirts wouldn’t rely solely on Marner as their main setup man. Marner could join other elite forwards like Artemi Panarin and J.T. Miller, bolstering an already talented lineup.

#3 Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings could be in the market for Mitch Marner this summer. The Kings faced yet another first-round elimination at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers and would likely be in the market for a player who could put them over the top.

Mitch Marner could certainly be that player.

The Kings don’t have much cap space, but with some creative accounting, they could make the numbers work. If Marner isn’t set on his reported $14 million AAV asking price, the Kings could bring him to Tinsel Town.

#2 Utah Mammoth

Earlier this season, strange rumors circulated about a trade between the Leafs and Utah. The rumors proved unsubstantiated. But they did leave some room for suspicions.

Why Utah of all teams?

Had the speculation been about Vancouver or Detroit, it could have been written off as clickbait.

But Utah? The Mammoth won’t have to pull a rabbit out of a hat to make the cap numbers work for Marner as they have cap space to play with. The Mammoth are also a young, up-and-coming team in need of a veteran star to lead the way.

#1 Pittsburgh Penguins

The could Pittsburgh Penguins emerge as a big-time player for Mitch Marner this summer. The Penguins are rebuilding and looking to shed contracts. Evgeni Malkin has already announced his retirement.

Sidney Crosby may hang up his skates in 2027.

The Penguins might also look to move a disgruntled Erik Karlsson this year. Even if they don’t, he’s only under contract for two more seasons.

All of that means the Penguins will have the cap space and the need for star power moving forward. Then there's the connection between Penguins GM Kyle Dubas and Marner could lure the free-agent winger to Steel Town.

If there’s anyone who can make the cap voodoo work, it’s Dubas. Fans shouldn’t be surprised to hear rumblings about Marner and the Penguins this summer.

