Mitch Marner trade destinations: 3 best-suited teams for Toronto Maple Leafs forward

Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs are facing another early playoff exit. Besides, they fired coach Sheldon Keefe on Thursday. Amidst that, the future of star winger Marner has turned into a major talking point.

Marner reportedly wished to remain with the Leafs. Despite his regular season success, his lackluster showing in the Bruins series has sparked a flurry of trade speculation.

Marner has one year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $10.9 million. If the Maple Leafs consider looking into trading options for Marner, several teams could be well-suited for him.

Three best-suited teams for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner

#1 Pittsburgh Penguins

Reuniting with his former general manager Kyle Dubas could be an attractive option for Marner in the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Playing alongside Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang would be an opportunity that would be difficult to pass up.

Although fitting Marner's $10.9 million salary under the cap could be challenging, the Penguins have some flexibility, with a projected $12.93 million in cap space and only 17 of 23 roster spots filled.

#2 Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are actively seeking veteran help to surround their dynamic rookie Connor Bedard.

Marner's diverse skills could greatly enhance Chicagos performances, both offensively and defensively. Partnering Bedard could be an exciting opportunity for Marner.

Additionally, the presence of Seth Jones, a veteran defenseman known for his heavy workload, could make Toronto's defense more formidable. The chance to play for an Original Six team and help them push for a playoff spot could be appealing to Marner.

#3 New York Islanders

After two consecutive first-round playoff exits, the New York Islanders may be looking for a fresh start. Acquiring Mitch Marner could help the Islanders, as the team focused on immediate success.

The Islanders would need to part with a significant piece to make the trade work, but it wouldn't be the first time a Leafs star has been dealt to the Islanders.

Playing alongside center Mathew Barzal with coach Patrick Roys mentorship could offer Marner an exciting opportunity. Moreover, stepping into the New York market could elevate his profile and provide a new challenge

While Mitch Marner's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs hangs in the balance, there are several teams that could really benefit him.