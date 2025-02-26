Montembeault’s 20 saves, Laine 3-point game, and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens shut out Carolina Hurricanes 4-0

The Montreal Canadiens delivered an impressive 4-0 shutout of the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Bell Centre. Patrik Laine and captain Nick Suzuki each had three points as the win extended the Habs’ winning streak to two games, while the Hurricanes lost two in a row.

Patrik Laine, Nick Suzuki (PPG), Juraj Slafkovksy and Lane Hutson (PPG) scored for the Montreal Canadiens, while Fredrik Andersen made 14 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes.

So, here’s a look at the three main reasons why the Montreal Canadiens shut out the Carolina Hurricanes:

Three reasons why the Montreal Canadiens shut out the Carolina Hurricanes

#3 strong power play

The Montreal Canadiens went 2-for-5 with the man advantage. The two power play tallies were crucial, as they gave Montreal an extra cushion heading into the final 10 minutes of the third period.

Suzuki's power play tally in the second period essentially put the game out of reach for the Hurricanes. Here’s a look at the play:

The shot beat Andersen cleanly on the glove side, putting the Canes in a hole they wouldn't be able to climb out of.

Now, let’s take a look at Hutson’s goal:

Hutson’s point shot made it through traffic in front of the net. Andersen didn't see the shot, reacting only when the puck was in the back of the net. The goal sealed victory for the Canadiens who have seemingly bounced back after a disastrous losing streak earlier this month.

#2 Laine’s three-point night

Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists on the night. The Montreal Canadiens forward is in the midst of a resurgent season after a difficult last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Against the Hurricanes, Laine made the game 2-0 with his 14th of the season. Take a look at his strike:

Laine redirected a point shot that ended up hitting Mikko Rantanen’s stick and past Andersen for the goal. Laine has 22 points in 30 games this season for Montreal, showing that he’s still very much a productive player in the NHL.

#1 Monteambeault’s 20 saves

Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves. Despite not being overly tested, he was sharp when he had to. Montembeault was key in killing three Carolina power plays en route earning the game’s second star.

It was his fourth shutout of the season, lowering his GAA to 2.90 and improving his SV% to .899. Montembeault continues to be the Habs’ No. 1 goalie, delivering 20 wins this season.

The Canadiens will be back on the ice on Thursday night when they host the San Jose Sharks at Bell Centre.

