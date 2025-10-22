  • home icon
Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 22, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Oct 22, 2025 13:58 GMT
Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 22, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to play the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, October 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Montreal (5-2) is coming off a 4-2 home win over Buffalo. Calgary (1-6) is coming off a 2-1 home loss to the Jets.

Canadiens vs. Flames: Head-to-head & Key stats

  • This is the first time these two teams have played this season
  • Montreal is averaging 3.57 goals per game
  • Calgary is 0-3 at home
  • The Canadiens are allowing 2.85 goals per game
  • The Flames are averaging 1.57 goals per game
  • Montreal is 2-1 on the road
  • Calgary is allowing 3.85 goals per game
Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames: Preview

Montreal is coming off a 4-2 win over Buffalo and will now kick off a Western road trip. The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki, who has 10 points, Cole Caufield has eight points, Ivan Demidov has five points, Brendan Gallagher has five points, and Lane Hutson has five points.

The Canadiens are expected to start Sam Montembeault, who's 2-2 with a 3.26 GAA and a .857 SV%. In his last start, he got the loss against the Rangers, allowing four goals, and had an 8.18 SV%. Montembeault is 0-2-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .913 SV% in his career against Calgary.

The Flames, meanwhile, have been off to a disappointing start as Calgary had a goal of making the playoffs this season. The Flames will start Dustin Wolf who's 1-5 with a 3.91 GAA and a .866 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 3-0 with 1.33 GAA and a .955 SV%.

Calgary has struggled to score this season. The Flames' offense is led by Nazem Kadri, who has four points, Matt Coronato has three points, Ramus Andersson has two points, and Blake Coleman has two goals.

Canadiens vs. Flames: Odds & Prediction

Montreal is a -125 favorite, while Calgary is a +105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Flames have struggled out of the gates, as Wolf has struggled, but their offense has been a bigger issue. Montreal has been playing well and that success should continue here on the road.

Look for the Habs to start strong and get out to an early lead to take the crowd out of the game.

Prediction: Canadiens 4, Flames 2.

Canadiens vs. Flames: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Montreal ML (-125)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Cole Caufield 3+ shots on goal (-150)

