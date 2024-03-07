Montreal Canadiens vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 7th 2024

The 36-19-6 Carolina Hurricanes play host to the 24-28-10 Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSSO.

Carolina suffered a 5-3 defeat at home in their last game on March 2 against the Winnipeg Jets. Meanwhile, Montreal secured a 4-3 victory on the road in their latest matchup on March 5 against the Nashville Predators.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Game preview

The Canadiens are averaging 2.79 goals per game and conceding 3.48, while their power play success rate is 19.1%.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 25 goals and 36 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 19 goals and 31 assists. Mike Matheson has contributed 36 assists. Sam Montembeault holds a 13-10-5 record in goal, boasting a 3.15 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes average a solid 3.28 goals per game, conceding 2.75 goals per game and capitalizing on 27.0% of their power play chances.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout performer with 24 goals and 40 assists, while Seth Jarvis has contributed 19 goals and 29 assists. In goal, Pyotr Kochetkov has a 16-11-3 record, a 2.41 GAA and an SV% of .910.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 251 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Canadiens have an overall record of 133-95-20-3 against the Hurricanes.

In faceoffs, the Hurricanes have a 52.6% win rate, while the Canadiens have 52.2%.

On penalty kills, the Hurricanes boast an 84.1% success rate, while the Canadiens' is 74.4%.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and prediction

Carolina has emerged victorious in 33 out of 54 games this season when favored. Among the four matches with odds shorter than -310, the Hurricanes have secured victory every time, suggesting a strong 75.6% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Canadiens have faced underdog status in 57 games this season, managing to upset their opponent in 20 of those matchups, equating to a 35.1% success rate. Montreal has encountered odds of +245 or longer once this season, resulting in a loss, and implying a win probability of 29.0% for the Canadiens.

Prediction: Hurricanes 3 - 2 Canadiens.

Montreal Canadiens vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes.

Tip 3: Cole Caufield to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Sebastian Aho to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes.

