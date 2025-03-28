Montreal Canadiens vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 28, 2025 

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
Montreal (33-29-9) is coming off a 6-4 loss to Philadelphia. Carolina (43-24-4) is coming off a 3-1 loss to Nashville.
Canadiens vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key stats
- Montreal is 111-75-20-9 all-time against Carolina
- The Canadiens are 15-17-4 on the road
- Carolina is allowing 2.66 goals per game
- Montreal is averaging 3 goals per game
- The Hurricanes are averaging 3.21 goals per game
- The Canadiens are allowing 3.33 goals per game
- Carolina is 27-8-1 at home
Montreal Canadiens vs Carolina Hurricanes: Preview
The Canadiens are on a four-game losing streak and battling for a playoff spot. They are led by Nick Suzuki, who has 74 points. Cole Caufield has 63 points, Lane Huston has 56 points and Juraj Slafkovsky has 44 points.
The Canadiens will start Sam Montembeault, who's 25-22-6 with a 2.93 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Carolina, he's 1-5-1 with a 3.01 GAA and a .912 SV%.
Carolina, meanwhile, is led by Sebastian Aho, who has 65 points. Seth Jarvis has 54 points, Andrei Svechnikov has 43 points and Shayne Gostisbehere has 40 points.
The Hurricanes are set to start Frederik Andersen, who's 11-5 with a 2.07 GAA and a .918 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 14-5-2 with a 2.36 GAA and a .924 SV%.
Canadiens vs Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction
Montreal is a +260 underdog, while Carolina is a -325 favorite, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.
Montreal has been playing poorly as of late, as they are competing for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Habs are also playing the second half of a back-to-back, which is always a tough spot.
Expect Carolina to get an early lead and cruise to a big win at home to extend Montreal's losing streak.
Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 2.
Canadiens vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Carolina -1.5 (-118)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)
Tip 3: Cole Caufield 3+ shots on goal (-120)
