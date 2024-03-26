Montreal Canadiens vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 26, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche (46-20-5) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (26-32-12) at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TNT, MAX, SN360, TVAS and SN-PIT.

Colorado won 5-4 at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins in its last game on Sunday, while Montreal won 5-1 on the road against the Seattle Kraken on the same day.

Montreal Canadiens vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

The Colorado Avalanche averages 3.76 goals per game and allows 2.97. The team has converted 24.8% of its power play attempts.

Nathan Mackinnon leads Colorado with 44 goals, 78 assists and 122 points. Mikko Rantanen follows closely with 39 goals and 57 assists, while Cale Makar has 18 goals and 60 assists.

Alexander Georgiev holds a 37-15-3 record in goal, with a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are averaging 2.71 goals per game and conceding 3.40, while their power play success rate is 17.8%.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 28 goals and 38 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 20 goals and 35 assists. Juraj Slafkovsky and Mike Matheson have contributed 62 assists.

Moreover, Sam Montembeault holds a 13-13-7 record in goal, with a 3.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Montreal Canadiens vs Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 151 times.

The Montreal are 73-58-15-5 against Colorado.

In faceoffs, the Montreal have a 52.3% win rate, while the Colorado have a 48.1%.

On penalty kills, the Montreal have 76.3%, while Colorado are at 81.9%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Colorado Avalanche: Odds and Predictions

This season, Colorado has gone 41-19 as the betting favorite, and barring one game with odds less than -413, the Avalanche has won every time, giving them a 80.5% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have been listed as the underdogs 64 times this season and managed 21 upsets. Montreal has not played a game when odds list the team at +337 or higher, giving them a 24.0% chance to win the contest.

Prediction: Avalanche 4-2 Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs Colorado Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nick Suzuki to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: No

