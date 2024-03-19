Montreal Canadiens vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 19th 2024

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT. The game can be seen streamed on ESPN+.

Montreal Canadiens vs Edmonton Oilers preview

The Montreal Canadiens are 25-31-11 and in 14th place in the East as this season has not gone the Habs way. Montreal is coming off a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday and before that, it suffered a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki who has 63 points, Cole Caufield has 53 points, Mike Matheson has 47 points, Juraj Slafkovsky has 36 points and Jake Evans has 22 points.

The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, are 40-21-4 and in second place in the Pacific Division. Edmonton is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday after a 7-2 win over Washington on Saturday.

The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid who has 106 points, Leon Draisaitl has 86 points, Zach Hyman has 65 points, Evan Bouchard has 64 points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 58 points.

Canadiens vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Edmonton is 51-43-4-5 all-time against Montreal.

The Canadiens are averaging 2.72 goals per game, which ranks 27th.

The Oilers are 21-8-3 with a +37 goal differential.

Montreal is allowing 3.43 goals per game, which ranks 26th.

Edmonton is averaging 3.52 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

The Canadiens are 12-14-7 on the road with a -25 goal differential.

The Oilers are allowing 2.83 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

Canadiens vs. Oilers: Odds & Prediction

The Montreal Canadiens are +310 underdogs, while the Edmonton Oilers are -395 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Montreal has struggled as of late and should be in for a tough game here as its defense and goaltending have struggled this season and that should continue. The Oilers' offense will be able to score plenty, especially at home, as Edmonton will cruise to a win.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Canadiens 1.

Canadiens vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton -1.5 -148.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -115.

Tip 3: Adam Henrique over 0.5 points +120.

Tip 4: Evan Bouchard over 2.5 shots on goal -135.

