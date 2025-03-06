Montreal Canadiens vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 6, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Ad

Montreal (30-26-5) is coming off a 4-3 OT win over Buffalo. Conversely, Edmonton (35-22-4) is coming off a 6-2 loss to Anaheim.

Canadiens vs. Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

Montreal is 49-42-4-10 all-time against Edmonton

The Canadiens are 14-14-1 on the road

Edmonton is allowing 2.93 goals per game

Montreal is averaging 2.98 goals per game

The Oilers are averaging 3.23 goals per game

The Canadiens are allowing 3.3 goals per game

Edmonton is 18-11-2 at home

Ad

Trending

Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers: Preview

Montreal is battling for a playoff spot and coming off an OT win over Buffalo - their fifth straight win. The Habs are led by Nick Suzuki (65 points), Cole Caufield (55 points), Lane Hutson (48 points) and Juraj Slafkovsky who has 35 points.

The Canadiens are tipped to start Sam Montembeault, who is 22-21-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, Montembeault is 2-2-2 with a 2.62 GAA and a save percentage of .915.

Ad

Edmonton, meanwhile, is 1-3 in its last four and has been struggling. The Oilers will likely start Stuart Skinner, who's 20-15-4 with a 2.87 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against the Canadiens, he's 3-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a save percentage of .891.

The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl (92 points), Connor McDavid (77 points), Evan Bouchard (47 points) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with 37 points.

Canadiens vs. Oilers: Odds & Prediction

Montreal is a +205 underdog, while Edmonton is a -250 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Ad

The Canadiens are playing great hockey, but this is a tough spot. Edmonton will have a chip on its shoulder after its terrible loss to Anaheim.

The Oilers will come out aggressive at home. Edmonton will take an early lead and hang on for a big win.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Canadiens 3.

Oilers vs. Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton -1.5 (+102)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-110)

Tip 3: Leon Draisaitl 3+ shots on goal (-140)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama