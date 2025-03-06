Montreal Canadiens vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 6, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place this Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9 PM EST.

The Canadiens (30-26-5) are in the form of their lives lately as they have won their last five games and managed to score at least four goals in each of those games. The Oilers (35-22-4), meanwhile, come into this game on the back of a poor run of form, losing six of their last seven games.

Montreal Canadiens vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Thursday, Mar. 6

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: SNW, TSN2, RDS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Montreal Canadiens game preview

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

The Canadiens have turned things around for their chances to make it through to the playoff stages of the campaign as their last five games have been out of this world. The side have scored 21 goals in their last five games and sit within touching distance of the fourth-placed Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

Michael Pezzetta is reported to be returning to ice in the coming days while Kirby Dach and Kaiden Guhle are set to spend an extended period on the sidelines due to their injuries.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

Things seem to not be going the right way for the Oilers over the last few weeks as the side have lost six of their last seven games, keeping them at an arm's distance from the league leaders Vegas Golden Knights. Despite being certain to make it through to the playoffs at the end of the regular season, the third-placed LA Kings seem to be closing the gap very quickly.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

New signing Trent Frederic faces a lower-body injury. The return date for the forward is yet to be determined while Evander Kane continues his journey towards recovery.

Canadiens and Oilers key players

Forward Nick Suzuki continues his impressive season yet again as he has scored 19 goals and provided 46 assists since the start of the campaign.

Leon Draisaitl heads closer towards the 100-points mark as the forward currently sits on 92 points. Draisaitl has scored 45 goals and provided 47 assists since the start of the NHL season.

