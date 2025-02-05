Montreal Canadiens vs LA Kings: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 5, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to face the LA Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off wins as Montreal (25-23-5) won 4-3 over San Jose on the road on Tuesday while LA (27-17-6) defeated Carolina 4-2 on Saturday.

Canadiens vs Kings: Head-to-head & key stats

Montreal is 93-40-20-2 all-time against Los Angeles

The Canadiens are averaging 2.92 goals per game

The Kings are 15-3-1 at home

Montreal is allowing 3.34 goals per game

Los Angeles is averaging 2.78 goals per game

The Canadiens are 12-13-1 on the road

The Kings are allowing 2.52 goals per game

Trending

Montreal Canadiens vs Los Angeles Kings: Preview

Montreal snapped its five-game losing skid in the win against the Sharks and is now in the second half of a back-to-back set. The Habs are led by Nick Suzuki's 52 points, Cole Caufield's 48 points, Lane Hutson's 40 points and Juraj Slafkovsky's 29 points.

The Canadiens are set to start Jakub Dobes who is 5-1-1 with a 2.10 GAA and a .927 SV%. This will be his first career start against LA.

Meanwhile, the Kings snapped their four-game losing streak against the Hurricanes. LA is set to start Darcy Kuemper who is 15-6-6 with a 2.16 GAA and a .920 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he is 5-3-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .900 SV%.

The Kings are led by Adrian Kempe who has 44 points, Anze Kopitar with 43 points, Kevin Fiala with 31 points and Alex Laferriere with 28 points.

Canadiens vs Kings: Odds & Prediction

Montreal is a +200 underdog while LA is a -245 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Canadiens are set to play the second half of a back-to-back, which is always a tough spot for teams. The Kings have been stellar at home and should be able to get a big home win.

Montreal will have some tired legs as the Kings will get out to an early lead en route to a victory.

Prediction: Kings 3, Canadiens 1.

Canadiens vs Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles -1.5 (+105)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+100)

Tip 3: Cole Caufield 3+ shots on goal (-135)

