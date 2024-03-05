Montreal Canadiens vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 5, 2024

The 35-25-2 Nashville Predators take on the 23-28-10 Montreal Canadiens at the Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS and BSSO.

Nashville clinched a 5-1 victory at home in their last outing against the Colorado on Saturday, while Montreal fell 4-3 in a shootout (2-1) to the Lightning on the road in their previous game on the same day.

Montreal Canadiens vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview

The Canadiens are averaging 2.77 goals per game and conceding 3.49, while their power play success rate is 19.3%.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 24 goals and 35 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 19 goals and 29 assists. Mike Matheson has contributed 35 assists. Sam Montembeault holds a 13-10-5 record in goal, boasting a 3.15 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Predators score an average of 3.18 goals per game but concede 3.06.

Filip Forsberg has been a standout performer, contributing 29 goals and 33 assists. Roman Josi has 15 goals and 46 assists, while Ryan O'Reilly boasts 22 goals and 29 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 26-21-2, with a 2.82 GAA, making 1,399 saves and achieving a .908 SV%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Nashville Predators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 32 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Predators have an overall record of 17-13-1-1 against the Canadiens.

In faceoffs, the Predators have a 49.6% win rate, while the Canadiens have 52.4%.

On penalty kills, the Predators boast a 76.2% success rate, while Canadiens is 74.2%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Nashville Predators: Odds and prediction

Nashville boasts a solid record this season, with a 17-10 record as the favorites. In games with odds shorter than -218, the Predators have emerged victorious in three of four outings, indicating a promising 68.6% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have been the underdogs in 56 games this season, managing 19 upsets, equating to a 33.9% success rate. Montreal's track record dips when odds place them as underdogs with +179 odds or longer.

They've only secured two wins in 18 such instances, leaving them with a 35.8% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: Predators 6-2 Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs Nashville Predators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Predators to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Cole Caufield to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Filip Forsberg to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: No.

