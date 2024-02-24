Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 24, 2024

The 28-24-4 New Jersey Devils welcome the 22-27-8 Montreal Canadiens, who are on a four-game losing streak, to the Prudential Center on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS and MSG.

New Jersey suffered a 5-1 home defeat in their previous game against the Rangers on Thursday. Meanwhile, Montreal's most recent game was a 4-1 road loss to the Penguins on the same day.

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

The Canadiens are averaging 2.74 goals per game and conceding 3.53, and their power play success rate is 19.4%.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 20 goals and 33 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 19 goals and 26 assists. Mike Matheson has contributed 34 assists. Sam Montembeault holds a 12-10-4 record in goal, boasting a 3.21 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Meanwhile, New Jersey maintains a goals for average of 3.32 per game and conceding 3.48 per outing. Tyler Toffoli has stood out as their top goalscorer with 24 goals and 15 assists, while Jesper Bratt has 20 goals and 38 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 18 goals with 20 assists.

In goal, Nico Daws holds a 6-8-0 record, maintaining a 3.32 GAA and a .895 SV%.

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 173 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Canadiens have an overall record of 82-79-10-2 against the Devils.

In faceoffs, the Canadiens have a 52.7% win rate, while the Devils have a 54.1% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Canadiens boast an 73.6% success rate, while the Devils are at 78.7%.

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and prediction

New Jersey has found success as the favorite team in 38 games this season, winning 23. When facing odds lower than -233 in nine games, the Devils have had four victories, indicating a promising 70.0% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have clinched 18 wins in 52 games as the underdogs. They have struggled as, though. In 14 games where they faced longer odds +189 or longer, they went only 2-12 record and a win probability of 34.6%.

Prediction: Canadiens 5-4 Devils

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canadiens to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Hughes to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Cole Caufield to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: Yes

