Montreal Canadiens vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 11th, 2024

The 36-27-15 New York Islanders (7th in Eastern Conference) clash with the 30-36-12 Montreal Canadiens (15th) at UBS Arena, Elmont on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS and MSGSN.

The Islanders secured a 4-2 victory at home against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. On the same day, Montreal put on a dazzling performance, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 9-3 in their recent home game.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Islanders: Game Preview

The Islanders have a scoring rate of 2.96 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.19 GAA, while their power play has a 20.2% success rate.

Bo Horvat is their top scorer with 33 goals and has 35 assists for 68 points, followed by Mathew Barzal, who has contributed 23 goals and 57 assists for 80 points. Brock Nelson has 30 goals and 32 assists.

Ilya Sorokin is 24-19-11 in goal, with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are averaging 2.79 goals per game and allow 3.40, capitalizing on 17.5% of their power play opportunities.

Nick Suzuki leads the team with 33 goals and 42 assists. Mike Matheson has contributed 49 assists, while Cole Caufield has 24 goals, 36 assists and 296 shots on goal. In goal, Sam Montembeault holds a 16-15-7 record, a 3.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Islanders: Injury Report

Both the Islanders and the Canadiens are dealing with significant injuries that could impact their season. For the Islanders, Scott Mayfield is out for the season due to a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are currently dealing with a number of injuries. Joshua Roy is sidelined due to an upper-body injury. Kirby Dach is out for the season with a knee injury, and Arber Xhekaj is also out for the season due to a shoulder injury. Kaiden Guhle is questionable due to an upper-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Islanders: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 179 times. The Islanders are 66-93-15-5 against the Canadiens.

In faceoffs, both the Islanders and Canadiens have a 51.5% win rate. On penalty kills, the Islanders boast a 71.6% success rate, while the Canadiens are at 76.6%.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Islanders: Odds and Prediction

The Islanders have won 17 of 37 games as the odds favorites this season. The Islanders, with odds shorter than -213, have a 3-5 record, which gives them a 68.9% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have found success in 25 of 72 games as the underdogs and won 4 of its 28 games when playing with odds longer than +175. That means they have a 36.4% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Islanders 3 - 1 Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Islanders to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: No.

Tip 3: Brock Nelson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Bo Horvat to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: No

