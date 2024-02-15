Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 15, 2024

The 34-16-3 New York Rangers welcome the 22-23-8 Montreal Canadiens to Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7 p.m ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS and MSG.

The Rangers secured a 2-0 victory in their previous home game on Monday against the Flames, while Montreal dominated their last matchup with a resounding 5-0 win over the Ducks at home on Tuesday.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Canadiens are averaging 2.8 goals per game and conceding 3.40. Their power play success rate is 19.9%, while their goal differential is -37.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 19 goals and 32 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 17 goals and 25 assists. Sam Montembeault holds a 12-8-4 record in goal, boasting a 3.06 GAA and a .908 SV%.

The Rangers, meanwhile, have scored 171 goals at an average of 3.2 per game and allowed 145 at a rate of 2.7 per game. Artemi Panarin leads the team with an impressive 31 goals and 37 assists.

Chris Kreider follows with 24 goals and 24 assists, while Vincent Trocheck, a key offensive contributor, has scored 15 goals and 32 assists. Mika Zibanejad has 16 goals and 32 assists. In goal, Igor Shesterkin boasts a 21-12-1 record, a 2.78 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 712 times, including the regular season and playoffs.

The Canadiens have an overall record of 381-233-96-2 (60.3%) against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 53.8% win rate, while the Canadiens have 52.8%.

On penalty kills, the Rangers boast a 74.3% success rate, while the Canadiens are at 83.7%.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers: Odds and prediction

New York has demonstrated strength as the favorites in 42 games this season, clinching victory 27 times. When the odds dip below -269 in five games, the Rangers has secured four wins, suggesting a strong 72.9% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have been the underdogs in 48 games, achieving 18 upsets. However, Montreal has only managed one win in five games as the underdog by +218 or longer, equating to a win probability of 31.4% in this game.

Prediction: Rangers 4-2 Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Nick Suzuki to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes

