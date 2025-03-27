Montreal Canadiens vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 27, 2025 

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, March 27, at 7 p.m. EDT.

Montreal (33-28-9) is coming off a 6-1 loss to St. Louis. Philadelphia (28-36-9) is coming off a 7-2 loss to Toronto.

Canadiens vs Flyers: Head-to-head & key stats

Montreal is 97-75-30-7 all-time against Philadelphia

The Canadiens are 15-16-4 on the road

Philadelphia is allowing 3.43 goals per game

Montreal is averaging 2.98 goals per game

The Flyers are 16-19-1 at home

The Canadiens are allowing 3.3 goals per game

Philadelphia is averaging 2.69 goals per game

Montreal Canadiens vs Philadelphia Flyers: Preview

Montreal is battling for a playoff spot and are led by Nick Suzuki who has 73 points, Cole Caufield has 62 points, Lane Hutson has 54 points and Juraj Slafkovsky has 43 points.

The Canadiens are expected to start Sam Montembeault who's 25-22-6 with a 2.93 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against the Flyers, he's 2-0 with a 3.34 GAA and a .894 SV%.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is on a six-game losing streak and fired coach John Tortorella. The Flyers will start Samuel Ersson who's 19-15-5 with a 3.10 GAA and a .882 SV%. In his career against the Canadiens, Ersson is 1-2 with a 3.47 GAA and a .824 SV%.

The Flyers are led by Travis Konecny who has 68 points, Matvei Michkov has 51 points, Sean Couturier has 37 points and Owen Tippett has 37 points.

Canadiens vs Flyers: Odds & Prediction

Montreal is a -122 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +102 underdog and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Canadiens are battling for a playoff spot, and this is a must-win for the Habs. Philadelphia will likely get a bump with an interim coach, but Montreal will come out strong and get a road win here.

The Flyers' goaltending and defense has been an issue and this Habs offense will be able to get the win.

Prediction: Canadiens 4, Flyers 2.

Canadiens vs Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Montreal ML (-122)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Cole Caufield 3+ shots on goal (-135)

