Montreal Canadiens vs San Jose Sharks: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 4, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are back in action tonight against the San Jose Sharks. Fresh off a loss, they come into tonight's contest at 10:30 pm ET with a 24-23-5 record. They're in seventh in the Atlantic Division. The Sharks come into this home contest with a 15-33-6 record. They're last in the league with 36 points.

Canadiens vs Sharks Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Canadiens are 25-17-4-1 all-time against the Sharks.

The Canadiens are 11-11-2 when visiting the Sharks.

The Sharks have not won a season series against the Canadiens since 2010-2011.

The Sharks average 3.3 goals per game at home vs. the Canadiens.

The Canadiens average 2.3 goals per game on the road against the Sharks.

Montreal Canadiens vs San Jose Sharks Game Preview

The Canadiens lost last time out to the Anaheim Ducks. A third-period goal broke a tie and led to the 3-2 loss. The Sharks were blown out by the Seattle Kraken. These two teams are more likely to contend for the first overall pick than the playoffs.

Right now, the Canadiens have two major injuries to note. Left wing Emil Heineman has been on Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury. He hasn't traveled with the Canadiens for this road trip. Defenseman David Reinbacher is also on IR.

The Montreal Canadiens have a few injuries to deal with (Imagn)

For the Sharks, there are a lot more injuries to worry about. Centers Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg and right wing Nikolai Kovalenko are out. On Injured Reserve are centers Nico Sturm, Klim Kostin, Ty Dellandrea, Logan Couture and defenseman Jan Rutta.

Canadiens vs Sharks Betting Tips

The Canadiens are 2-3 this year as the favorites.

The Sharks are 15-39-6 as underdogs this year.

The Canadiens are 30-22 against the spread and 14-11 ATS on the road.

The Sharks are 31-23 against the spread and 15-11 ATS at home.

Canadiens vs Sharks Odds and Predictions

The Montreal Canadiens are favored to win tonight. They're -189 on the moneyline.

The San Jose Sharks are +150 to win outright.

The total is six goals.

The over is -108, and the under is the same.

The Canadiens should win this one with ease over the worst team in hockey. In doing so, they also cover and hit the over.

Prediction: Canadiens 5, Sharks 3.

