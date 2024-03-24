Montreal Canadiens vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | March 24th 2024

On Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, the Montreal Canadiens (25-32-12) will take on the Seattle Kraken (28-28-13) at Climate Pledge Arena. The game will be shown on ESPN+, ROOT-NW+, TSN2, ROOT-NW and RDS.

Seattle lost in overtime, 2-1, on the road against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, March 22. Meanwhile, Montreal faced a 4-1 road loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, March 21.

Montreal Canadiens vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview

The Canadiens are averaging 2.68 goals per game and conceding 3.43, while their power play success rate is 17.9%.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 27 goals and 37 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 20 goals and 34 assists. Juraj Slafkovsky and Mike Matheson have contributed 61 assists.

Moreover, Sam Montembeault holds a 13-13-7 record in goal, with a 3.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Meanwhile, the Kraken averages 2.62 goals per game, succeeding on 21.1% of their power play opportunities. On defense, they concede 2.86 goals per outing.

Jared McCann leads the team with 27 goals and 27 assists. Jordan Eberle contributed 15 goals and 23 assists, while Oliver Bjorkstrand added 18 goals and 31 assists. Vince Dunn added 34 assists.

Moreover, Philipp Grubauer holds a season record of 10-12-2 in goal, with a 2.84 GAA and a .901 save%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 5 times.

The Canadiens are 2-2-1 against the Kraken.

In faceoffs, the Kraken has a 47.3% win rate, while the Canadiens have a 52.3% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Kraken have a 79.3% success rate, while the Canadiens are at 75.9%.

Montreal Canadiens vs Seattle Kraken: Odds and prediction

This season, Seattle has gone 12-12 as the betting favorite, and won 5-of-9 games with odds less than -163, giving them a 62.0% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Canadiens have been listed as the underdog 63 games this season and have upset their opponents 20 times. The Canadiens won 10-of-32 games with odds of +137 or longer, giving them a 42.2% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Canadiens 3–2 Kraken

Montreal Canadiens vs Seattle Kraken: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canadiens to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: Jared McCann to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nick Suzuki to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Kraken to beat the spread: Yes

