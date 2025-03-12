Montreal Canadiens vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 12, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to face the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results as Montreal (31-217-6) won 4-2 over Vancouver on Tuesday while Seattle (27-34-4) lost 4-2 to Washington on Sunday.

Canadiens vs Kraken: Head-to-head & key stats

Montreal is 3-3-1 all-time against Seattle

The Canadiens are allowing 3.25 goals per game

Seattle is 14-15-4 at home

Montreal is averaging 2.93 goals per game

The Kraken are averaging 2.93 goals per game

The Canadiens are 15-15-2 on the road

Seattle is allowing 3.21 goals per game

Montreal Canadiens vs Seattle Kraken: Preview

Montreal snapped a two-game losing skid on Tuesday and will play the second half of a back-to-back set. The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki's 67 points, Cole Caufield's 58 points, Lane Hutson's 49 points and Juraj Slafkovsky's 38 points.

They are set to start Jakub Dobes who is 6-3-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .913 SV% this season. This will be his first career start against Seattle.

Meanwhile, the Kraken have lost three of its last four games. Seattle will start Joey Daccord who is 21-18-3 with a 2.65 GAA and a .910 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he is 1-1 with a 1.86 GAA and a .932 SV%.

Seattle is led by Jared McCann who has 45 points, Chandler Stephenson with 43 points, Jaden Schwartz with 39 points and Shane Wright with 38 points.

Canadiens vs Kraken: Odds & Prediction

Montreal is a +130 underdog while Seattle is a -155 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Canadiens got a big road win on Tuesday but will likely have some tired legs against Montreal. The Kraken will be led by Daccord who has been stellar this season in net.

Daccord should limit the Canadiens' offense and Seattle will get a big win at home.

Prediction: Kraken 3, Canadiens 1.

Canadiens vs Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Seattle ML (-155)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+110)

