Montreal Canadiens vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 25, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are on the road to play the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, March 25, at 8 p.m. EDT.

Montreal (33-27-9) is coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to Colorado. St. Louis (37-28-7) is coming off a 4-1 win over Nashville.

Canadiens vs Blues: Head-to-head & key stats

Montreal is 81-35-22-5 all-time against St. Louis

The Canadiens are averaging 3.01 goals per game

St. Louis is 19-14-3 at home

Montreal is allowing 3.26 goals per game

The Blues are averaging 2.97 goals per game

The Canadiens are 15-15-4 on the road

St. Louis is allowing 2.87 goals per game

Montreal Canadiens vs St. Louis Blues: Preview

Montreal is coming off a shootout loss to Colorado and hold onto the final Wild Card spot in The East. The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki who has 72 points, Cole Caufield has 61 points, Lane Hutson has 53 points and Juraj Slafkovsky has 43 points.

The Canadiens are set to start Sam Montembeault who's 25-21-6 with a 2.88 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against St. Louis, he's 2-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a .902 SV%.

St. Louis, meanwhile, is on a six-game winning streak and now in a playoff spot. The Blues are set to start Jordan Binnington who's 23-21-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 2-4 with a 3.88 GAA and a .868 SV%.

The Blues are led by Jordan Kyrou who has 61 points, Robert Thomas has 60 points, Dylan Holloway has 58 points and Pavel Buchenvich has 47 points.

Canadiens vs Blues: Odds & Prediction

Montreal is a +130 underdog, while St. Louis is a -155 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Canadiens and Blues have both been playing well as of late which has put them both into playoff reckoning. But, this is a good spot for St. Louis to extend its win streak.

The Blues have been stellar at home this season, as Binnington will continue to have success here and lead St. Louis to a win.

Prediction: Blues 3, Canadiens 2.

Canadiens vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: St. Louis ML (-155)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+102)

Tip 3: Cole Caufield 3+ shots on goal (-145)

