Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 8, 2025

The 2025-26 NHL season has officially started, and on Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET.
Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats
- Montreal went 1-2-1 last season against Toronto
- The Habs averaged 2.96 goals per game last season
- Toronto went 27-13-1 at home last season
- Montreal allowed 3.18 goals per game
- The Maple Leafs averaged 3.25 goals per game
- The Canadiens went 17-19-5 on the road
- Toronto allowed 2.79 goals per game
Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview
Montreal made the playoffs last season and is looking to build off that. The Canadiens made a bold move to acquire Noah Dobson this offseason, while Montreal's other big move was trading for Zack Bolduc.
The Canadiens will start Sam Montembeault, who went 31-24-7 with a 2.82 GAA and a .901 SV% last season. He's 3-6 with a 3.89 GAA and a .892 SV% in his career against the Leafs.
Toronto has a different-looking team this season after Mitch Marner left in free agency. The Maple Leafs did add more depth to the bottom six by adding the likes of Nic Roy, Dakota Joshua, and Matias Maccelli.
The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz, who went 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 SV% last season. He's 4-2 with a 2.32 GAA and a .918 SV% in his career against Montreal.
Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction
Montreal is a +140 underdog while Toronto is a -166 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Canadiens had a great season and have plenty of expectations of returning to the playoffs this year. However, this is a tough matchup as Toronto is expected to be one of the top teams again, and Stolarz should continue to be stellar as he was last season.
The Maple Leafs' offense will look a bit different without Marner, but Toronto should get out to an early lead and win a rather back-and-forth game.
Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 2.
Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Toronto ML (-166)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-135)
Tip 3: Auston Matthews 4+ shots on goal (-135)
